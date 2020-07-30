While other high school sport seasons were still in limbo Tuesday afternoon, golf was in full swing as the Cumberland County High School golf team swept Upperman and Rhea County at Lake Tansi.
CCHS shot a combined 331 compared to Rhea County’s 352 and Upperman’s 384.
Jet sophomore Jaxon Reed led the day as low medalist with a score of 72.
Reed, a state tournament qualifier a year ago, shot -1 on the back nine.
Tucker Christopher turned in a solid score for Cumberland County as well, as the lefty shot an 82.
Nick Horvath and Jackson Inman followed behind at 88 and 89, respectively. Rounding out the Jet squad was Zach Miller at 121.
On the girls side, the Lady Jets were victorious over Rhea County, 97-109.
Madison Kerley was the low score in the ladies’ match at 46. Teammate Kelly McCartt shot a 53, and Winnie Kapp posted a 57.
The Jets followed up Tuesday’s victory with a trip to Cookeville to face the powerhouse Cavaliers at Golden Eagle Country Club. Results from that match will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
