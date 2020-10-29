For the third time this season, COVID-19 has affected the Cumberland County Jet football team, though this time hits harder than the first two.
Cumberland County’s week 11 opponent, DeKalb County, found out Tuesday night about a positive COVID-19 case within the program, shutting down DCHS’ season.
Cumberland County will also see an end to their 2020 campaign as the Jets were unable to find a replacement game for this week or opponent for next Friday night.
TSSAA has granted programs that do not qualify for the playoffs the option to play an 11th game, but Cumberland County was unable find an additional opponent to add.
DeKalb County was scheduled to compete in the Class 4A playoffs as Region 3-4A’s overall No. 1 seed starting next week, but their two-week quarantine won’t be over by then.
Per TSSAA rules, DeKalb won’t be replaced in the playoffs and their opponent will receive a first-round bye.
Cumberland County missed a non-region contest at Rockwood on Oct. 8 and their cross-town rivalry game with Stone Memorial on Oct. 15 due to a case within CCHS.
Per TSSAA rules, Cumberland County is rewarded a region victory over DeKalb County, ending their 25-game losing skid.
CCHS was awarded a forfeit victory over Powell for their week two contest with the Panthers in 2018, which is the last victory Cumberland County recorded.
CCHS’ 2020 games with Rockwood and Stone Memorial go down as “no contest” rather than a loss for this season.
The Jets officially finish 2020 at 1-7 overall.
