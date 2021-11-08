Though the Cumberland County Jets didn’t make the 2021 Class 4A football playoffs, their season still ended on a high note Thursday.
CCHS traveled to Sequoyah to play an 11th regular-season game and defeated the Chiefs, 41-14.
Cumberland County finished the regular season at 6-5 overall for their best season since 2002.
“We’re blessed,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “These kids have worked their tails off the last few years for us and have done everything we’ve asked as a staff.
“It was good to end the season with a big win,” he added. “We go down as six wins total for the season, something this program hasn’t seen in almost 20 years.”
The Jets last finished with six or more wins and a winning record in 2002, when they went 8-3.
“We can build on this,” Repasky said. “I’m excited for these kids and this program, and blessed to be a part of it.”
The Jet senior class, including Conner Cox, Ray Marshall, Clinton Harris, Braden Tollett, Ryan Dowlen, Christian Filler, Treven McGhee, Kyle Adams, Colin Brown, Grayson Hale, Cody Garrett, Kobe Pinson, James Griffin, Logan Weaver and Brayden Threet, had an immeasurable impact on the program’s turn around.
“These guys have been together a long time,” Repasky said. “They were hungry to get better, and they left the program better than they found it.
“They’re all good guys,” Repasky added. “There were several times this year that they just refused to lose.”
At Sequoyah, the Jets jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead as Dowlen rushed in two touchdowns along with a Tollett 17-yard TD pass to McGhee.
The scoring continued in the second half as Tollett found Marshall in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-0.
Dowlen added another touchdown run with 11:14 left and Jet QB Bryson Wilson scored on a two-yard sneak with 5:25 left, finishing the scoring for CCHS.
Tollett went 14-16 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while Dowlen racked up 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
Dowlen also had 88 receiving yards on 5 catches.
Senior WR McGhee had four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.
