The Cumberland County High School Jet cheer team show off their awards after placing third in the TSSAA state championships at Middle Tennessee State University. CCHS competed in the Large division against 14 other programs.
A memorial service for Selma Phyllis Sevier Bowman, 89, of Crossville, will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3075 Miller Avenue, Crossville. She passed away early Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Phyllis was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Livingston (Overton…
Darius Dewayne (Darrell) Hughes, 68, formerly of Crossville, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Crossville, son of the late Dudley Hughes and Lizzie Rose (Bowden) Hughes. He is survived by stepchildren, Kenny, Danny, Roy, Mel…
Ronald Eugene Kerley, 78, of Crossville, passed away Nov. 28. He is preceded in death by his father, George Paul Kerley; mother, Mary Pauline Lowe Kerley; and brother, Donnie Kerley. Ronald is survived by his wife, Mavis Lewis Kerley; son, Jeff Kerley (Sharon); daughter Angie Kerley Brunswic…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.