Daniel Rickman is excited that his Cumberland County High School bowling teams are doing well this season.
The Lady Jets are 3-1 on the year, and the boys team is currently undefeated after five matches into the season.
However, next week, Cumberland County is scheduled to face two potential roadblocks to the Jets’ and Lady Jets’ chances at making it to the state championship. On Monday, Nov. 7, CCHS will visit White County at Bowling World in Cookeville before coming back to host powerhouse Upperman High School on Thursday, Nov. 10.
“White County and Upperman will be two tough matches for us,” Rickman said. “It would be good for the guys to get two wins. They certainly have the potential, and I think we can do it. The girls have beaten White County already, but they’ve got the potential to win both of those matches, too.”
The Cumberland County boys team is young, but experienced with only two seniors — Ryan Reynolds and Carson Rosen — on the roster. Rickman will be looking for production from juniors Caleb Cantrell, Cody Gates, Jaydon Phan, Elijah Schley and Alex Smith. Sophomores Aaron Bolin, Mason Kilburn, Ethan Phan and Presley Wood have contributed, as has freshman Mark Edwards.
“This team is very consistent and works together well as a unit,” Rickman said. “They encourage each other and they go out and do their job.”
The Jets have victories this year over White County, Warren County, Signal Mountain, Chattanooga Central and York.
The coach said the Phan brothers have been setting the pace for the Jets this season, both of which are averaging around the 200 mark. Reynolds has been getting better each week, and Rickman said he’s also been getting good contributions from Gates, Smith, and Schley.
A high school bowling match, which has free admission, includes one traditional game (where all five bowlers on a team bowl head-to-head with their opponents). Then, there are five baker games which entail five bowlers on a team bowling one frame until the 10 frames are done.
The Lady Jets are senior-laden with seven of the 10 players on the roster set to graduate in May.
“With the girls, it seems a lot depends on where we’re at,” Rickman said. “If we’re at our house, Plateau Bowling Lanes, they do very well picking up spares. Consistency is what we’re working on in practice.”
Senior Camryn Wood and junior Lexi Christian have been pacing the Lady Jets early in the season. However, Rickman said he’s gotten a lot of production from all over his roster including seniors Madison Clanton, Hannah Cress, Learah Garrett, Morgan Hall, and Jimmie Street. Sophomores Bralei Williams and Lesley Garrett have also contributed.
Cumberland County girls have knocked off Signal Mountain, White County and Chattanooga Central so far this year. Their only loss was a close battle on the road with Signal Mountain.
Cumberland County’s final regular season match is Dec. 9, when it hosts Chattanooga Central at Plateau Bowling Lanes.
