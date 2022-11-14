Daniel Rickman had a feeling during the preseason his Cumberland County bowlers had the potential to get a lot done. The Jets have a good mixture of experience with young, raw talent. Rickman believed that combination could produce big wins.
One of those big wins came Nov. 10 when the Jets beat state powerhouse Upperman 18-5 in the boys’ contest. The Lady Jets, on the other hand, lost 16-7.
“The victory over Upperman was only the second time we’ve beat them in the last 10 years,” Rickman said. “This was a huge confidence builder for this team. They worked so well together in that match. They picked each other up when they needed to, helped to motivate each other to find their marks and push on. All the hard work seems to pay off.”
The Jets remain undefeated on the season at 9-0. They opened the match by winning the traditional game, and then took four of the five baker matches. Cumberland County won the first match 211-172, and followed that with victories of 183-169, 220-158 and 176-127. Upperman’s only victory came in game four, 182-170.
Traditional games are when all five bowlers on one team battle against five bowlers on another team. Baker matches are when the five bowlers on one team bowl one frame each until all 10 frames are completed.
“It makes a huge difference to be able to get off to a good start because getting to pick the lanes for the baker matches is an advantage,” Rickman said. “In several ways, they can pick the lanes where they’re bowling well on. That’s important.”
Some of the Jets that helped make contributions to the win included Alex Smith, Cody Gates, Ryan Reynolds, Elijah Schley, and Jaydon Phan, along with Aaron Bolin, Caleb Cantrell, Mark Edwards, Mason Kilburn, Ethan Phan, Carson Rosen and Presley Wood.
Cumberland County has a busy week ahead. CCHS will take on Jackson County Wednesday in Cookeville, and follow that up with a visit from Knox Webb on Thursday.
“My guys are very hungry to win,” Rickman said. “This is the type of team that usually works harder and harder, even when they’re not practicing.”
The Lady Jets battled Upperman in the girls’ contest, before losing 16-7. They lost the traditional game, but came back to win three of the five baker games. Cumberland County won 101-94, 131-117, and 112-92.
“That may have been the best Upperman girls’ team I have ever seen,” Rickman said. “They’re hard to beat. We would get close in the match, but we would be a mark or two off, and that added up. We missed a lot of easy spares and that caused a lot of open frames.”
Contributing for the Lady Jets were Danielle Bogie, Lexi Christian, Madison Clanton, Hannah Cress, Learah Garrett, Lesley Garrett, Morgan Hall, Jimmie Street, Bralei Williams and Camryn Wood.
“I only have two girls who have been here all four years,” Rickman said. “I have four that have been with us for two years, and the others, this is their first year. I think the pressure may have got to them.”
