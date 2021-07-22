This week saw the return of an old staple as the Cumberland County boys basketball team hosted Jet Camp for the first time in years.
“We did a free camp for the kids,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “We haven’t done Jet camp in a while. It was something constant back when I was growing up, so I wanted to bring that back.
“I thought it was a good chance to give back to the community and get as many kids up here in the summer as possible.”
Jet camp was an opportunity to work on fundamentals with youth from throughout Cumberland County.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” Denney said. “We try to get the kids better with age-appropriate drills and split up into 3-on-3. Coach Jon Torres does a concept with the kids every day, and they go work with that.”
The free camp is a chance for Denney and the CCHS team to take a lighter approach to basketball.
“I’ve had a blast with it,” Denney added. “My players have done a fantastic job with the kids. It’s always great to have kids in the gym around our program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.