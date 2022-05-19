Cumberland County High School baseball’s deep postseason run wrapped up Monday evening in the Region 4AAA semifinals, where they fell to Tullahoma, 7-3.
“I can’t say enough about this group,” said CCHS head coach Joey Burnett. “We weren’t really expected to do much in the district with brand-new coaches. We finished sixth, then to show up in the tournament and take care of business then to put up this fight against Tullahoma is special.”
The Jets made one of the most impressive postseason baseball runs in county history as they won three consecutive elimination games in the District 7AAA tournament to qualify for region play.
“We’ve been preaching all year that it’s not over until the umpire says ballgame,” Burnett said. “You always have a chance as long as you still have an at-bat.
“It’s a real privilege to have been around this group all year,” Burnett added. “I can’t express how much love I have for this team.”
Playing their final game in a CCHS uniform were seniors Reyce Nations, Ryan Dowlen, Hunter Ostrander, Ace Hawkins and Kyle Shipe.
“It’s a special group of seniors,” Burnett said. “Our guys led this team and set the standard for what we’re trying to do and how we’re going to keep going. These guys built a foundation.”
In Monday’s game, Ostrander went 3-4 at the plate with an RBI, followed by Cade Baisley who went 2-4 with an RBI and a double.
Braylon Burnett also recorded multiple hits, going 2-3.
Cumberland County led 2-1 after two-and-a-half innings before Tullahoma found their groove offensively, posting 5 runs in the third and fourth innings.
The Jets finished 2022 at 16-17 overall and District 7AAA runners-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.