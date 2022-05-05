Cumberland County baseball used a strong defensive performance to shut down the Bledsoe County Warriors 2-1 on Monday afternoon.
After Ace Hawkins pitched the first two innings, Jacob Hodge threw the final five, giving up only one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
The Jets tallied seven hits in Monday’s win, led by Braylon Burnett, who went 2-3 in the win. Hodge, Hawkins, Reyce Nations, Ryan Dowlen and Brandon McCaleb each racked up hits in the win. Hodge and Nations recorded RBIs.
Bledsoe County struck first with a run in the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead before the Jets answered in the bottom of the third after Nations’ single scored Hawkins.
Cumberland County took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as a Hodge line drive to right scored McCaleb, putting CCHS up 2-1.
The Jets finished the regular season at 12-14 overall and faced White County in the first round of the District 7AAA baseball tournament on Thursday. Results from the game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
