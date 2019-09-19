The Cumberland County High School Jet baseball team will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Heatherhurst Crag Course beginning at 9 a.m.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Men will play from white tees, women from red, and seniors 65 and older from the gold tees. Teams may be all men, all ladies or mixed.
Teams will be separated into two flights. First place in each flight will take home $300 while second will win $150.
There will be a closest to the hole on four of the par-3 holes and a 50/50 raffle after play.
Entry is $65 per player or $260 per team. Fee includes green fees, cart, lunch, mulligan and prizes.
Those with questions can contact Jeremy Jones at 931-84-3799.
Make checks payable to CCHS Baseball Booster Club.
