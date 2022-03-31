Cumberland County picked up two impressive baseball wins this week, sweeping District 7AAA foe White County on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday’s win in Crossville was a mercy-rule 10-0 affair, followed by a 12-2 victory in Sparta on Tuesday.
MONDAY
The Jets opened the week with a dominant performance against the Warriors.
“We put the ball in play when we needed to,” said CCHS head coach Joey Burnett. “We got the kinks worked out. We weren’t hitting into outs; we were moving runners and doing our job.”
Jet senior Ace Hawkins pitched a shutout, allowing only 2 hits and striking out 8 batters in the run-rule shortened five-inning game.
“His season so far has been spectacular,” Burnett said of Hawkins. “He’s not really been touched all year. He’s going to keep producing for us, and we’re going to keep playing well behind him.
At the plate, Cumberland County tallied 10 hits in five innings. Reyce Nations, Braylon Burnett and Hunter Ostrander each recorded two hits for the Jets. Ostrander had 3 RBIs and a run scored, while Nations had a double and two runs scored.
Cumberland County put up one run each frame through the first three innings to lead 3-0 before posting two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
An Ostrander single in the bottom of the first scored Nations, followed by an Eli Ostrander single in the second to score Cade Baisley. Hunter Ostrander found home in the bottom of the third on a Baisley single.
TUESDAY
The Jets followed Monday’s run-rule victory with another on Tuesday, this one a 12-2 win in six innings at Sparta.
Braylon Burnett went the distance on the mound, giving up four hits while striking out nine batters in the victory.
The Jets tallied 13 hits in the win and were led by Jacob Hodge, who went 3-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
Nations again collected two hits, going 2-4 with two runs scored.
Hawkins recorded only one hit in Tuesday’s win, but it was the loudest of the series as he delivered a three-run inside-the-park home run to left field in the top of the fifth inning.
Cumberland County held a 2-1 lead after the first and scored three runs in the third to lead 5-3 after three.
A six-run fifth inning propelled the Jets to an 11-2 advantage before one in the top of the sixth gave CCHS a 10-run advantage to win by mercy rule.
Cumberland County improves to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in District 7AAA play with the sweep.
The Jets are in action again on Friday at Bledsoe County with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.