Cumberland County High School baseball’s quest for a district championship came one game short as they fell to Upperman in Thursday’s title game, 12-2.
The championship appearance follows an impressive stretch of three consecutive wins in two days in elimination games.
In Thursday’s title match, Upperman jumped ahead early as they led 8-0 after two innings.
Cumberland County got on the board in the top of the third as Braylon Burnett scored on a wild pitch to get the Jets on the board.
CCHS scratched another run across in the top of the fifth inning as a Reyce Nations double to right scored Ace Hawkins, making the final score 12-2.
Cumberland County’s title game appearance qualifies them for the Region 4AAA tournament, which started Monday afternoon as the Jets traveled to Tullahoma High School.
This is the first region tournament appearance for the Jets since 2018.
Coverage of that game, along with Thursday’s championship matchup, are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.