Cumberland County baseball entered the win column in dramatic fashion Saturday with the Jets defeating Campbell County 14-7 in a neutral-site contest at Smokies Park.
CCHS put eight runs on the board in the top of the fifth inning to fuel the victory.
The Jets posted their 14 runs on seven hits, including three from Bryson Neely. The left fielder went 3-5 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Cumberland County got on the board early, as the Jets scored two runs in the top of the first inning. A Neely single to center scored Reyce Nations, followed by a Ryan Dowlen double to score Neely.
Campbell County answered in the bottom of the first, making the score 2-1 after one.
The Cougars took a 5-2 lead after a strong second inning before the Jets tied it back up in the top of the third, 5-5.
A bases-loaded walk by Ace Hawkins scored Nations before a Campbell County error two batters later scored Dowlen and Hawkins.
Each team found home plate in the fourth inning, as Nations scored via a Campbell County error.
The fifth inning saw Cumberland County post eight runs, starting with Hawkins and Jack Forte reaching home via error.
Brandon McCaleb was the next to score via a Steven Hodge single. Nations scored Tucker Christopher a batter later, making the score 10-6 in favor of the Jets.
Cumberland County would score four more runs with two outs on the board. Hodge found home via a bases-loaded walk before Neely and Nations scored on an error.
The final run of the inning came from Hawkins, making the score 14-6 in favor of Cumberland County.
Campbell County would score once more in the bottom of the seventh, but ultimately the Jets would leave Smokies Park with a 14-7 victory.
CCHS has some rust to work out in the early parts of the season as they gave up only two hits on Saturday but had five errors, allowing Campbell County to stay in the game.
The Jets traveled to Stone Memorial on Monday and host Cookeville on Tuesday.
CCHS will travel to Cherokee on Thursday and Cocke County on Friday before a weekend contest at Maryville.
