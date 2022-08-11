Cumberland County High School senior golfer found his stride Monday morning as he fired in a 66 (-4) in the Early Bird Invitational.
Reed’s 66 at Golden Eagle Golf Club was good for second overall behind Cookeville’s Joseph Agee, who shot a 65.
Cumberland County’s Josh Sliger shot a 90.
Cookeville won the team match at 291, followed by Macon County at 300.
Stone Memorial’s Billy Drainas also went under par, shooting a 69 overall for a fourth-place finish.
Nolan Wyatt shot an 80 for SMHS along with Brayden Houston firing in an 83 and Rayce Boston an 87. The Panthers shot 319 as a team.
Cumberland County was scheduled to face Warren and White counties at Lake Tansi on Thursday, weather permitting, while Stone Memorial had a trip to Livingston Academy on the agenda.
Next week, the Panthers and Jets will compete Tuesday in Lake Tansi’s Golf Capital Classic.
