CCHSLAGolf-2.JPG
Michael Lindsay

Cumberland County High School senior golfer found his stride Monday morning as he fired in a 66 (-4) in the Early Bird Invitational.

Reed’s 66 at Golden Eagle Golf Club was good for second overall behind Cookeville’s Joseph Agee, who shot a 65.

Cumberland County’s Josh Sliger shot a 90.

Cookeville won the team match at 291, followed by Macon County at 300.

Stone Memorial’s Billy Drainas also went under par, shooting a 69 overall for a fourth-place finish.

Nolan Wyatt shot an 80 for SMHS along with Brayden Houston firing in an 83 and Rayce Boston an 87. The Panthers shot 319 as a team.

Cumberland County was scheduled to face Warren and White counties at Lake Tansi on Thursday, weather permitting, while Stone Memorial had a trip to Livingston Academy on the agenda.

Next week, the Panthers and Jets will compete Tuesday in Lake Tansi’s Golf Capital Classic.

Tags

Trending Video