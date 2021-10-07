Cumberland County golfer Jaxon Reed closed out his junior season at the state tournament on Tuesday, where he finished 15th overall.
Reed shot a two-day total of 146 (+2) at the TSSAA Class AA state golf tournament, held at Sevierville Golf Club’s River course.
Monday’s first round saw Reed post a 75 (+3) on one of the state’s most challenging courses before he followed up with a 71 (-1) in Tuesday’s second round.
Reed birdied No. 7, 15 and 18 on Monday. His second round saw birdies on holes No. 1, 3 and 13.
The 2021 season was a successful one for Reed as he placed second overall in the Region 4AA tournament, tied for second in the district tournament and posted 6 rounds at or under par.
