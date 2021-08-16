Friday night saw both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County in action at Jet Stadium for the 2021 CCHS football jamboree.
Stone Memorial faced off against White County while the Jets took on York Institute in their final action before the regular season kicks off this week.
Jet fans got their money’s worth, as Cumberland County defeated York Institute 8-6 in the varsity quarter behind a last-second goal line stand on a Dragon two-point conversion.
“It was exciting tonight,” said Jet head coach Noah Repasky. “We played a good York football team. They had a lot of athletes.
“I was proud to see our kids follow through with their assignments.”
Energy has been a key for Repasky and the Jets, and they showed it Friday.
“We had a lot of energy tonight and have during the preseason,” he said. “That carried us through to the end with that big stop.”
Jet running back Colin Brown scored CCHS’ touchdown earlier in the quarter.
Stone Memorial defeated White County 6-0 in the varsity quarter. SMHS quarterback Hunter Heavilon found receiver Chris Hannah in the back of the end zone for a red zone touchdown against the Warriors.
Both teams now turn their attention to this Friday and week one’s non-region action.
Cumberland County travels to Whitwell, while Stone Memorial hits the road to Lenoir City.
“We’ve been waiting for this week for months,” said Repasky. “The kids are excited and we’re ready to get going. We’ve got a little confidence and momentum going into the season, and we’re going to see what this team can do.”
Previews of both games will be available in this Friday’s edition of The Zone.
Coverage from both will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and in the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle.
