McKenzie “Kenzie” Jackson is a seventh-grader at Stone Elementary School who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She does not tower over most of her peers.
On the softball field, however, she stands tall, throwing pitches 60-plus mph. and as a right fielder hitting home runs and line drives that belie her size and have earned her national recognition.
Jackson, 13, has been named to the USA Region 3 Stars softball team in the 12-and-under category.
Selected for the team following April tryouts in Chattanooga, she’ll play in an all-star competition Aug. 10-13 in Oklahoma.
“I was really happy about being named to the team,” said Jackson, who is one of 15 players out of over 100 selected from Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. “I enjoy tough competition and the pressure.”
Jackson started playing T-ball when she was 6 years old and quickly showed a talent for the sport.
Four years later, she was on a competitive softball team, drawing on her natural ability and strong base.
“I drive off my legs,” Jackson said. “I have strong legs. The legs and hips are key to hitting. God blessed me with natural ability. He gave me natural movement on my fastball.”
This year, Jackson plays for the Birmingham Thunderbolts Premier 2028 travel team.
Coach Jacob Brashear said he watched Jackson in action before she joined his team and recognized her as a special competitor.
“Kenzie has a blue-collar work ethic and loves goals and challenges,” Brashear said. “She has plus velocity on her fastball, good command of her change up, and a good breaking curveball.”
Jackson doesn’t rely solely on her talent to excel in softball.
Her father, Jerry, who works for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, said he would sit on a bucket every other day when she was younger and pitch batting practice.
“She has the work ethic,” he said. “She wants to improve and loves practicing.”
Extra Inning Softball, a recruiting source that bases its player rankings on nominations from coaches, ranked Jackson No. 8 among pitchers and No. 19 overall in the country in the 2028 graduating class.
“It’s very exciting that she’s ranked in the country,” Jerry said. “It’s kind of awesome. There’s nothing I’d rather do than watch her play.”
Jackson’s mother, Paula, agrees with her husband, saying she enjoys seeing her daughter play.
As to the national recognition, Paula said it’s pretty exciting.
Jackson said she’ll continue to play travel ball and will move up locally by competing at Stone Memorial High. She wants to play softball beyond high school.
“I want to play in college and on the Olympic team,” Jackson said.
Jackson has trained with Scott Large, of Bases Loaded in Cookeville, for two years.
“Kenzie’s top-notch,” Large said. “She has a good glove and has gotten better with her hitting. As for her pitching, not too many people her age have her speed, drive and work ethic.”
College and the Olympics are attainable goals, Large added.
“McKenzie has the type of talent and work ethic to get there,” Large said.
“She’s never satisfied with what she did yesterday. You don’t have to push her. She pushes herself.”
That pushing includes seeking to play against the best competition.
Large said Jackson always steps up when facing good teams and players, and uses it as a learning experience.
“If they get the best of her the first time,” Large said, “they probably won’t do it a second time.”
Jackson also has the makings of a good coach. She’s helping younger players develop their skills, especially those on the mound.
“I’m giving pitching lessons to 10- and 11-year-old girls,” she said. “I love doing that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.