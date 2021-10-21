After a week off, the Cumberland County Jets are back in action Friday night as they host Jackson County for homecoming.
“We enjoyed our week off,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “We got away from it. It’s been a long time; over four solid months. It was good to come off of a win and do that.”
The Jets were last in action on Oct. 8, when they beat Livingston Academy, 43-20.
CCHS’s attention now turns to the Jackson County Blue Devils, who enter Friday’s contest at 3-4 overall.
“We kept some eyes on them during the break,” Repasky added. “We watched film and prepared. We’re going to have to play well; they’re well-coached and play hard. We cannot let this week off affect our play.
“They’re big up front,” he added. “We can’t come out slow like we did last week.”
Jackson County works primarily out of the Wing-T offensively this season and looks to dominate the run game. Look for plenty of jet sweeps from the Blue Devils as well.
Defensively, Jackson County sets up in a 3-4.
“We’re going to have to make some plays in the passing game against them to be successful,” Repasky said.
Cumberland County sits at 4-4 overall this season going into Friday’s non-region homecoming clash.
“I tell the kids to keep it in perspective,” Repasky said. “Our job is to play football. Homecoming festivities are for the student body, the school and the community. Our role in homecoming is play football.
“There’s a lot of distractions, but we’ll see how they handle it this week.”
The Jets are sitting at .500 eight games through the season, a feat that’s happened only six times since 2001.
“We’ve talked about it
as we’ve gone,” Repasky said. “This team has done a lot of firsts, and we’re proud of their accomplishments.
“We also talk about not being satisfied,” he added. “They want to leave the program better than they found it. I think we’ve still got a little more to prove these last few games.”
For Cumberland County to find success Friday, Repasky sees a few areas of importance.
“We’ve got to come out ready to play,” he said. “We don’t need to be distracted. We need to get our physical run-game going.”
The Jets will rely on Ryan Dowlen and Drayton Hairston to carry the football in the absence of running back Colin Brown.
Up front, Clay Mullen will look to continue his stellar play for the CCHS offensive line.
Jackson County at Cumberland County is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Homecoming festivities will take place at half-
time.
