High School basketball teams across Tennessee took to the hardwood this week for their first official week of practice, as the regular season tips off in less than two weeks.
“I’m really excited about this year,” said Stone Memorial girls coach Mike Buck. “Day one of practice was exciting. We had a lot of energy as I expected.”
“It’s fun just being back in the gym playing five-on-five again,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “The virus took a pretty big hit on everybody throughout the state.”
COVID-19 wiped out most of spring and summer basketball for programs across Tennessee, presenting challenges here in Crossville especially.
“When we were able to finally get back in the gym in the summer, it was an easy transition,” said Neil Capps, head coach of the SMHS boys program. “But you could definitely tell we were rusty. Having a veteran group like we have was big.”
Game nights will look different this season due to COVID-19, as gyms across the state will feature reduced capacity and social distancing for fans, as well as mask requirements.
Finalized requirements for contests here in Crossville will be available prior to the start of the season.
Both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County will tip their seasons off on Tuesday, Nov. 17. SMHS will hit the road to Maryville, while Cumberland County will host York Institute.
Photos, videos and more from each basketball program in Crossville are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
(The Cumberland County Lady Jets photos and videos will be posted Saturday morning).
