One of Ireland’s oldest native games, hurling, visited Crossville recently when the Nashville Club and Knoxville Club faced off at Duer Soccer Complex in a friendly match. No winner was declared for this year’s Crossville Cup, as both clubs have barely played this season due to COVID-19.
Founded thousands of years ago by the ancient Gaelic people, hurling features a wooden stick, called a hurl, and two teams attempting to send the sliotar, or ball, into the other’s goal.
