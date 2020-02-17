Hollywood couldn’t script that ending.
Down by three points with 3.2 seconds remaining, Reese Dykes and the Cumberland County Jets pulled off the unthinkable, as the senior point guard was fouled on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from over 30 feet away that found the bottom of the net, tying the contest at 73.
Dykes then stepped to the free throw line and drained the game-winning shot, giving CCHS the 74-73 District 7AA win.
“I just let it fly,” Dykes said. “I didn’t know it was going in. I was just trying to get a shot off because I saw them coming to grab me.”
Dykes was also calm and collected for the ensuing free throw.
“We shoot free throws every day in practice, so I just treated it like practice,” he added.
Jet coach Will Foster praised his team following the win.
“We made a play at the end of the ball game,” Foster said. “Two good teams battling it out, and it seems like every time we play them it comes down to the last minute.”
Cumberland County trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth period.
The victory improves the Jets’ overall record to 16-10 overall and 8-0 in District 7AA play. CCHS is undefeated (28-0) since moving to 7AA three seasons ago.
Cumberland County will take the court next at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sequatchie County in the district tournament semifinals. The opponent is to be determined.
Cumberland County (74): Mason Wyatt 24, Trystan Miller 15, Reese Dykes 13, Jackson Inman 10, Kole Torres 8, Adam Floyd 2, Carson Conatser 1, Trevor Parsons 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.