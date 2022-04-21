Cumberland County High School senior Jackson Inman fulfilled his dream of signing a college basketball scholarship last week as the standout guard signed with Columbia International University.
“It feels great,” Inman said. “I’ve been working all these years, and it’s finally paying off.”
Columbia International is located in Columbia, SC, and competes in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“They really focus on culture down there, and the community is very nice,” Inman said.
Inman had multiple college basketball offers.
“It was really stressful, actually,” he said. “It’s a big weight lifted off my shoulders.”
A four-year varsity basketball player for the Jets, Inman eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and was named District 7AAA MVP his senior year.
“Jackson is everything that being a Jet is all about,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “He’s worked really hard and is a super good kid. He does great in the classroom, too.
“I’m really excited for him; he’s worked really hard and earned the opportunity,” Denney added. “He’s going to do a great job at Columbia International.”
Inman believes one of his best attributes is intangible.
“My work ethic,” he said of what makes him a college basketball player. “I like to work hard and stay in the gym. I still need to get bigger and stronger, though.”
Denney echoes Inman’s beliefs.
“This summer, we practiced at 7 a.m. and he’d beat me to the gym half the time,” he said. “He’s everything we want a kid to be.”
Inman joins fellow senior Kole Torres, who signed with Bryan, as college basketball signees. The duo has played together since fourth grade.
“We played at Homestead together,” he said. “We actually had another signee from Homestead for football, Kobe Pinson.”
The duo signing is a proud moment for Denney and the Jet basketball program.
“Jackson and Kole are in the same league, so they’ll be playing against each other for the first time,” Denney said. “They’ve been teammates since they were kids at Homestead, so that’ll be cool. That’s so big for our program and it’s an example for our younger kids.”
Four years at Cumberland County left a lasting impact on Inman.
“It’s meant a lot: CCHS has taught me a lot about life and basketball,” he said. “I have a lot of great memories with my teammates here.”
The road to college basketball wasn’t paved without some help from those around Inman.
“My mom and dad for sure,” he said. “My dad has taken me to the gym since about sixth grade. All my coaches have meant a lot to me during the recruiting process.”
While in college, Inman has plans for his area of study.
“Sports management and maybe coaching as a minor,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be around the game, even when it ends for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.