Fidel Balderas and Cynthia Richards took the top spots in the 2023 Run to Read Saturday at Cumberland Mountain State Park, and Cumberland County High School student J.J. Ramsey ran away with the costume contest as Lord Faarquad from Shrek.
But the true winners were the children who will benefit from funds raised to support the Cumberland County Imagination Library.
“Children look forward to receiving their books each month,” said Amanda Elmore, president of the nonprofit organization.
There were 96 participants in the race, which was last held in 2019. Ages ranged from 7 months old, pushed in a stroller down the storybook trail, to 66 years old in the 5K.
Race sponsors helped make the race free for students while adults paid $25. That’s the cost of sponsoring one child in the Imagination Library for one year.
The Cumberland County Imagination Library, partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, helps instill a love of reading in children from birth to age 5. Each month, participants receive a free, high-quality book in the mail.
The program is offered at no cost to the family. It’s supported through grants and local donations to the Cumberland County Imagination Library.
The only requirement is to be a resident of Cumberland County.
Elmore said there are 1,929 children registered in the program as of April 2023.
“We have 69% of the eligible population enrolled,” she said.
Registration forms are given to each newborn at Cumberland Medical Center and forms are also available at the Art Circle Public Library and online at artcirclelibrary.info. Donations can also be made online or at the library, 3 East St. in Crossville.
Race day featured good weather and a new course at Cumberland Mountain State Park. Ranger Mark Houston gave the instructions to the runners — more than 60 had pre-registered and more were signing up as the start time neared.
Some runners donned their sneakers and running gear. Others added costumes that highlighted some of their favorite storybook characters, like Hogwarts students running in their wizard robes, Suess characters from Whoville, soldiers and astronauts and more.
