It was probably inevitable that Kelly Hyder would sooner or later be named president of the Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association Board. She played in CRYSA when she was a child and has coached a team in the league for years.
However, her commitment to the program has been raised. Recently she was chosen to take over her new post as president and be the face of the local soccer community.
“CRYSA is our recreational league in Cumberland County,” Hyder said. “We’re family friendly, and we basically focus on the kids and growth in soccer. We want to provide for the kids that just want to play for fun, and we want to provide for the kids who want to keep playing after CRYSA.
“For CRYSA, we want to be the first step for all the kids in the county whether they want to play in middle school or high school, or not.”
Hyder said the move wasn’t really planned. She said some folks had talked to her about becoming president, but she wasn’t really sure it was something she wanted.
“I am one of those that likes to think about things before I do
them, so it took me a while to come around,” Hyder said. “I am passionate about the CRYSA program, and I want to see soccer grow in the community just like all the other sports. So, I decided to take it on.”
“For me, the president is the face of the organization. I am going to take the phone call from the public at any hour. It is just part of it.”
Hyder is coming into her term as presidency with a lot on her mind. She is looking to get a lot of things done.
Her goals include more involvement from the middle school and high school programs, work to encourage the community to be a larger part of the association through special events, and develop an extended focus on growth.
“Right now, we don’t seem to have much involvement from the middle school and high school players,” Hyder said. “I would like to see us bring them in, and maybe let them have a tournament here. We want the little kids to be able to look at them and see what is possible for them if they want to pursue the sport that way. That’s a big goal for us.
“We’re moving the Patton Tournament to the end of the season, so I would like of have a Kickoff Day. I really want to work with other leagues, and I would like to bring in some surrounding communities to play.
“And I would like to see more growth. And I definitely think we should be in the elementary schools talking to the kids about playing soccer.”
She said the development of travel teams in Cumberland County would also be one of her long-term goals.
“A lot of people associate CRYSA, or they say the coaches here are not as knowledgeable as, say, the travel teams,” Hyder said.
“We’re going to start doing clinics for coaches, helping them become better. A lot of people have been talking about CRYSA in our community, and I believe the public knowing that we’re here and what we offer is so important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.