The remnants of Hurricane Ida found their way to the Cumberland Plateau earlier this week, canceling multiple sporting events in Crossville.
Included in those was the Stone Memorial at Cumberland County girls soccer game, which was set for Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Field conditions from the days of rain forced a postponement of the county rivalry game, which will now take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Cumberland County High School.
