Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports is hosting a sporting clays fundraising shoot for Hunters for the Hungry on Aug. 13 at Crossville Shooting Sports Park.
The program, put on by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, is a unique and creative way to provide healthy, much-needed protein to Tennessee’s citizens in need while helping to manage the state’s deer herd. This season marks the 25th anniversary of the program.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation has partnered with certified wild game processors across the state who in turn receive donated venison during white-tailed deer season, process the meat free or at a reduced rate, and make it available to local food banks and soup kitchens. Each registration pays for the processing of one deer during the upcoming hunting season, which can provide up to 168 servings of protein to Tennesseans in need.
The benefit shoot begins at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13. Registration is available online at tnwf.org/sporting-clays.
Crossville Shooting Sports Park is located at 772 Albert Frye Rd.
For more information, contact Colleen Dolan with Tennessee Wildlife Federation at 615-353-1133 or email cdolan@tnwf.org.
