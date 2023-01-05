Jackson Hughes and Kristen Jones outran almost 100 runners Sunday in the 2022 Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity 5K Race for Hope in Crossville. The course started and finished on Fourth St.
Hughes, a cross country and track star at Bryan College, won the men’s overall title with a time of 17 minutes, 44 seconds, while Jones completed the course in a time of 23:57. 9.
“I was in for the holidays and whenever I am in Crossville, if I see a race I want to hop into it,” Hughes said. “I am in training for going back to Bryan College, so this was a good workout for me. I had a pretty good idea I was going to be the only one that was going to be pushing the time. I wanted to get out to a pretty good start and keep a good pace.”
Jones said the Race for Hope was challenging for her, but also a lot of fun.
“This is the first race of the year, and Habitat for Humanity is a good reason to get up and get moving in the new year,” she said. “The course was pretty flat, with probably only one hill. I had a friend running behind me and we wanted to challenge each other. This is a great beginning 5K, and I would encourage everyone to come out. It is for a good cause.”
There were a total of 86 runners from all over Tennessee and even from other states.
“It was a beautiful, unseasonably warm day, and we had some great feedback from the runners,” said Jessica Stephens, director of Development for HFH and the Race for Hope. “With 26 years of service, Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity has built homes and hope right here in our community. Since 1996, in partnership with families, a devoted volunteer base, small businesses and local organizations, we have been blessed to build 78 homes. Our mission is simple. Everyone deserves a decent place to live, and everyone deserves to experience God’s love.”
Other race results include:
Female 17 and under: Lydia Dale, 30:22; Lucy Grothe, 39:57; Hadley Jones, 40:18; Katy Clemens, 41:05; and Ciara Crowe, 49:44.
Female 18-24: Mary Grayson Hamrick, 44:43.
Female 25-29: Sadie Anderson, 27:55; Lauren Parker, 30:17; Anna Hayes, 34:17; and Cassie Whitlow, 38:53.
Female 30-34: Kelsea Kocan, 26:54; Whitney McDuffee, 26:56; Cynthia Richards, 27:13; Brandi Sims, 27:39; Candice Allen, 29:08; Shelly Clark, 30:56; and Allison Breeding, 34;16.
Female 35-39: Sara Mika, 26:52; Jennifer Stovall, 41:07; Tasha Wilson, 48:38; and Crystal Crowe, 52:23.
Female 40-44: Brandy Haskins, 30:26; and Misha Grothe, 35:02.
Female 45-54: Kathy Schuning, 30:48; Michelle Chumley, 32:21; Tia Jensen, 33:39; and Elizabeth Clemens, 36:05.
Female 55-over: Eileen Zwielich, 28:48; Sandra Kerr, 31:58; Anna Diaz, 36:07; Deborah Walker, 37:15; Karrie Stevens, 40:32; Janet Burnett, 42:45; Victoria Spencer, 43:20; Tammy Knipp, 44:00; Sandy Webb, 44:32; Patricia Lewis, 45:14; Karen Cash, 45:17; Debora Wiggs, 50:52; Pam Stubbs, 52:11; Teri Kaderly, 54:54; and Renee Micuda, 54:55.
Male 17 and under: Jared Lockridge, 26:51; Cameron O’Shields, 28:47; Carter Warsen, 39:21; Matt Grothe, 39:53; Logan Perry, 41:30; Willow Jones, 50:43 ; and Landon Crowe, 51:02.
Male 18-24: Stephen Chesson, 31:48; and Dakota Cookenmaster, 34:54;
Male 30-34: Clint Beilke , 31:58; and George Hamilton, 38:22.
Male 35-39: Nich Jenkins, 21:37; Zachahry Wyatt, 24:40; and Matt Shook, 33:20.
Male 40-44: Chad Anderson, 28:17.
Male 45-54: Andy Weaver, 27:08; Brad Kirk, 27:23; Shawn Chumley, 32:21; Jerry Smith, 34:16; Brian Jones, 34:17; Brett Taylor, 34:59; S. Donavan, 37:58; and Daniel Crowe, 45:27.
Male 55-over: John Crego, 31:37; Gerald Haynes, 35:22; Duane Butson, 36:46; Tim Knipp, 38:33; William Webb, 40:14; and Mike Stubbs, 52:28.
