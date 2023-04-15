Julian Howard and Caitlyn Smith came up big Tuesday night when they captured the boys’ and girls’ varsity titles in the Cumberland County Jr. Cross Country Meet at Stone Memorial High School.
Howard, from North Elementary School, finished the race with a time of 12 minutes, 20 seconds. Riley Cox of Pleasant Hill was second at 12:21, slipping in just in front of Brody Harshaw of Homestead.
Jaydan Thompson of Martin was fourth and Mason Lefebvre of Stone round out the top five runners. Thompson finished with a time of 12:40 and Lefebvre posted a finish of 12:48.
Homestead Elementary School dominated the girls’ varsity division, winning each of the first five finishes. Smith took top honors with a time of 13:47, Taylor Amos was second at 14:00 and Finnley Shaver was third with a time of 14:36.
Emma Smith captured fourth place when she finished the race in 14:53, and Lexi Clark was fifth overall. She had a time of 15:00.
Varsity boys: Julian Howard, North, 12:20; Riley Cox, Pleasant Hill, 12:21; Brody Harshaw, Homestead, 12:21 ; Jaydan Thompson, Martin, 12:40; Mason Lefebvre, Stone, 12:48; Emerson Barton, New Colossus, 12:57; Kiptyn Elmore, Pleasant Hill, 13:02; Huc McCall, Homeschool, 13:09; Brayden Baisley, Stone, 13:34; John Crandell, Stone, 13:49; Ben Grenz, Pleasant Hill, 13:49; Gabe Aytes, North, 13:53; Dillen Bumbalough, Stone, 13:53; Josue Martinez, North, 14:07; Cayden Wallace, Pleasant Hill, 14:15; Walker Smith, South, 14:17; Jasper Rector, Homestead, 14:21; Carson Stout, North, 14:29; Cylas Barrier, Pleasant Hill, 14:31; Myles Lefebvre, Stone, 14:33; Elijah Colt Brown, Brown, 14:40; Mason Norris, Pine View, 14:49.
Brayden Adams, Pleasant Hill, 14:58; Andrew King, Pine View, 15:49; River Snell, Crab Orchard, 16:04; Reece Lutrell, Homestead, 16:08; Kam McCloud, Stone, 16:20; Maddox Benegas, New Colossus, 16:20; Chase Smith, Homestead, 17:02; James McShan, Homestead, 17:05; Keith Stults, Martin, 17:11; Hayes Hedgecoth, North, 17:11; Hayden Hannah, North, 17:12; Gavin Lutrell, Homestead, 17:41; Oliver Wood, Stone, 18;24; Andrew McCoy, North, 18:53; Damian Crandell, Stone, 19;22; Colton Dyer, Stone, 19;26; Garrett Simpson, Homeschool, 19:42; Justin Banks, Pine View, 20:34; Kason Hyde, Brown, 21:15; Goku Moreno, Souh, 21:24; Zian Rice, North, 23:15; Micah Hensley, Homeschool, 23:22; Landon Henry, Homeschool, 26:28; Joshua Charlie Wightman, Brown, 26:37; Josiah Miller, Homestead, 27:02; Patrick Honer, Brown, 31:01.
Varsity girls: Caitlyn Smith, Homestead, 13:47; Taylor Amos, Homestead, 14:00; Finnley Shaver, Homestead, 14:36; Emma Smith, Homestead, 14:53; Lexi Clark, Homestead, 15:00; Lacy Reed, Brown, 15:18; Lydia Dale, Crab Orchard, 15:21; Brooklyn Koldenda, Homeschool, 15:40; Riley Davis, Pleasant Hill, 15:53; Melodie Borngrebe, Homestead, 16:01; Hannah Parrent, Homeschool, 16:09; Kaydence Seney, Pleasant Hill, 16:29; Rachel Ostrander, Christian Academy, 16:33; Katelin Perry, Christian Academy, 16:38; Rachel Dodson, Crab Orchard, 16:45; Callie Hazelton, Martin, 17:17; Leah Patton, South, 17:20; Hadassah Wade, New Colossus, 17:28; Kiely Smallwood, Brown, 17:39; Cynthia Rupp, Brown, 17:39; Natalie Dowlen, Pleasant Hill, 17:49; Haylee Vaughn, Martin, 17:53; Allyson Jones, Pleasant Hill, 17:59; Chloe Hall, South, 18:03.
Shyanne Smallwood, Brown, 18:04; Adaleigh Evans, Homestead, 18:24; Gwenyth Rodgers, North, 18:27; Olivia Sellers, Homestead, 18:28; Laila Hall, Stone, 18:29; Hallie Campbell, North, 18:46; Jaydin McDaniel, North, 18:50; Addison Hill, Pleasant Hill, 18:57; Natalee Scarberry, Crab Orchard, 19:04; Aniston Patton, Stone, 19:05; Adi Pugh, Crab Orchard, 19:07; Giselle Medina, Stone, 19;15; Sophia Martinez, North, 19:20; Bella Yegenian, Homeschool, 19:21; Millie Varney, Homestead, 19:33; Kinsely Lyon, Homestead, 19:40; Karlie Overly, North, 19:42; Ava Flynn, Homestead, 19:46; Mackenzie Stone, North, 19:50; Briar Lambert, North, 19:54; Raylee Goforth, South, 20:00; Anna Lambert, Stone, 21:33; Mia Glanton, South, 22:01; Alviree Stewart, Pleasant Hill, 22:17; Stormi Burnett, Homestead, 22:52; Alyson Linder, Stone, 24:47; Melody James, Homestead, 26:19; Alizza Collison, South, 26:26; Morgan Goforth, South, 38:14.
Junior varsity girls: Shayla Green, Crab Orchard, 6:38.4; Karsen Beaty, Stone, 6:46.4; Aisley Kelley, North, 6:52.2;Breely Evans, Homestead, 6:53.4; L iElla Draper, North, 6:57.9;Ellie Whitson, New Colossus, 7:02.6;Kori Newcome, Homestead, 7:10.4;Caylee Clements, Stone Elementary, 7:20.5;Kaneeka McConnell, Stone, 7:29.3; Alaigha Johnson, Pleasant Hill; 7:31.8; Kambry Davenport, Pleasant Hill, 7:37.2; Breanna Sias, Homeschool, 7:37.9: Kendall Woods, Brown, 7:38; Lilly Hobbs, South, 7:40; Faith Miller, Homestead, 7:41; Brylee Bilbrey, South, 7:45; Rylie Harris, Pleasant Hill, 7:52; Evelyn York, Homeschool, 7:53; Ellie McCoy, North, 7:54; Cadence Thompson, Pine View, 7:56; Evalee Burt, Stone, 8:01; Olivia Sellers, Homestead, 8:03; Brianna Harshaw, Homestead, 8:04.
Aubrey Jackson, Stone, 8:05; Britlee Whitson, Stone, 8:06; Riley Lewis, South, 8:09; Jorja Goss, Stone, 8:12; Madison Beaty, Stone, 8:14; Mattie Rose McShan, Homestead, 8:24; Audrey Richards, Homestead, 8:27; Alex Becker, Pleasant Hill, 8:27; Amelia Berry, Pine View, 8:29; Addley Brown, Martin, 8:32; Bailey Lewis, Martin, 8:34; Norah Fuhrman, North, 8:35; Lydia Cox, Christian Academy, 8:37; Rylee Belle Gibson, Brown, 8:38; Addy Buck, Pleasant Hill, 8:39; Brylee Seney, Pleasant Hill, 8:42; Annie Johnson, Homestead, 8:45; Kiera Hassler, Martin, 8:45; Myla Burris, South, 8:47; Logan Dale, Crab Orchard, 8:48; Zoe Wicker, South, 8:50; Emory Schubert, Christian Academy, 8:51; Kennedy Bell, Homestead, 8:52; Hailey Smallwood, Brown, 8:54; Maven Wagner, Homestead, 8:54; Clara Savage, South, 8:58; Emmy Jo Johnson, Stone, 9:02; Sunny Snell, Crab Orchard, 9:03; Amiyah Gardner, Pleasant Hill, 9:04.
Kinsley Wilson, South, 9:09; Kynlee West, Martin, 9:13; Emma McCoy, North, 9:18; Peyton Rucker, South, 9;22; Madlynn Norris, South, 9:34; Heidi Meyer, Homestead, 9:34; Reagan Wagner, Homestead, 9;34; Hailey Clark, Brown, 9:37; Julie Rae McCoy, North, 9:41; Abbey Morris, Stone, 9:46; Aaliyah McConnell, Stone, 9:47; Leisel Atkinson, South, 9:47; Adessash Berry, Pine View, 9:47; Jaidyn Crandell, Stone, 9:49; Sophia McConnell, Stone, 9:52; Caitlyn James, Homestead, 9:54; Morgan Haskell, New Colossus, 9:58; Katlyn Pelfrey, Pine View, 9:58; Lilyanna Moore, Pleasant Hill, 10:00; Eleanor Barton, New Colossus, 10:04; Willow Chielott, Pleasant Hill, 10:08; Cora Mooneyham, Christian Academy, 10:12; Mackenzie Davis, Crab Orchard, 10:12; Prietta Wallace, Pleasant Hill, 10:15; Shalacy Linger, South, 10:20; Mya Beaty, North, 10:26; Emmalyn Smith, Homestead, 10:27; Ruby Aytes, North, 10:29; Skye Dyles, Homestead, 10:30; Lylah Clouse, Martin, 10:30; Gracie Stover, North, 10:33; Kinsley Burnett, Homestead, 10:36; Kennedie Mathias, North, 10:40; Mikaela England, North, 10:42.
Emilyn Gibson, North, 10:44; Kylee Tindle, Martin, 10:45; Sophia Ports, North, 10:46; Miah Miller, Pleasant Hill, 10:47; Caroline Coffey, Pleasant Hill, 10:50; Trinity Treadway, Pine View, 10:54; Haylee Temple, Brown, 11:00; Lakelyn Deck, Pleasant Hill, 11:03; Emery Richards, Homestead, 11:06; Haylee Kilgore, Pleasant Hill, 11:07; Bryleigh Edmons, Homeschool, 11:14; Atalee Godsey, Pine View, 11:18; Carley Meeks, South, 11:25; Kinsley Rutherford, Christian Academy, 11:31; Madalynn Hayes, Martin, 11:35; Emma Jennings, Brown, 11:38; Brylee Fields, Brown, 11:38; Jemma Sherrill, Pine View 11:38; Emma Lunsford, South, 11:44; Sadie Pimentel, South, 11:52; Radhika Patel, Stone, 12:02; Maddie Benegas, New Colossus, 12:12; Amelia Edmonds, Homestead, 12:19; Delaney Loyd, Homeschool, 12:31; Molly Henry, Homeschool, 12:31; Natalie Brown, Homestead, 12:35; Maggie Crowley, Homestead, 12:37.
Rylee Mathias, North, 12:40; Ella Burnett, Homestead, 12:42; Paisley Hughes, Stone, 12:44; Gwendolyn Hope Brumit, Brown, 12:50; Charity Smith, Pine View, 12:52; Krishna Patel, Stone, 12:53; Maria Carney, Brown, 12:56; Annalee Sojka, New Colossus, 12:56; Rylee Brown, Homestead, 13:01; Allyssa Thompson, Stone, 13:08; Molly Johnson, Homeschool, 13:12; Jannah McCoy, North, 13:12; McKinley Wilson, Homeschool, 13:29; Khloe Frasier, North, 13:38; Scarlett Lewis, North, 13:56; Madilyn Carney, Brown, 13:48; and Piper Rutherford, Christian Academy, 13:58.
Junior varsity boys: Austin Peebles, South, 5:48; Sean Kelley, North, 5:49; Eli Hennessee, North, 6:02; Paxton Carroll, North, 6:06; James McShan, Homestead, 6:12; Carson Rogers, Martin, 6:14; Beau Davenport, North, 6:14; Gavin Lutrell, Homestead, 6:21; Edward Keeler, Homestead, 6:24; Liam Kelley, North, 6:26; Tylo Barrirer, Pleasant Hill, 6;29; Ben Kuffel, Homestead, 6:37; Izyk Davidson, Crab Orchard, 6:40; Keith Stults, Martin, 6;44; Carter McCloud, Pine View, 6:44; Hunter Henderson, Pleasant Hill, 6:47; Wyatt Crowley, Homestead, 6:49; Reed Pugh, Crab Orchard, 6:54; Judah Hayes, Stone, 6:54.
Cory Etter, Crab Orchard, 6:56; Sawyer Kuffel, Homestead, 6:56; Sawyer Rollins, South, 6:57; Kolton Elmore, Pleasant Hill, 7:00; Parker McCloud, Pine View, 7:05; Jameson Pugh, Brown, 7:06; Jaxon Burt, Stone, 7:08; Huk Dickerson, Homestead, 7:10; Easton Carroll, North, 7:11; Noah Melton, Homeschool, 7:13; Sean Christopher, Christian Academy, 7:13; Peter McClung, Homeschool, 7:13.
Benjemin Rector, Crab Orchard, 7:15; Jackson Gibbons, Stone, 7:16; Jaethyn Sherrill, Pine View, 7:18; Richie Morse, North, 7:19; Brooks Barton, New Colossus, 7:20; Remington Cooper, Crab Orchard, 7:24; Andrew Norris, Martin, 7:24; Jake Shoemaker, Martin, 7:27; Angelo Perez, Pleasant Hill, 7:34; Brady Morales, Pleasant Hill, 7:35; Omar Stephens, Homestead, 7:37; Brayden McConnell, Stone, 7:38; Jace Holt, Crab Orchard, 7:41; Dylan Hinch, Pleasant Hill, 7:42; Jackson Duncan, Homestead, 7:45; Brady Wightman, Brown, 7:47; Logan Mills, Pine View, 7:48; Caden Harshaw, Homestead, 7:52; Jasper Patton, Stone, 7:54; Isaiah Kolenda, Homeschool, 7:55; Hudson Burgess, Homeschool, 7:56; Andrew Dalton, Pleasant Hill, 8:00; Branson Blaylock, Unattached, 8:00; Alexander Cannon, South, 8:01; Corbin Rucker, South, 8:03; Obie Franklin, Stone, 8:06; Antonio Medina, South, 8:07; Landon Brown, Martin, 8:08; Adrian Telles, Martin, 8:10; Blake Newberry, Pleasant Hill, 8:10; Reed Scarberry, Crab Orchard, 8:12; Miguel Medina, Stone, 8:13; Ethan Lunsford, South, 8:14.
Liam Crowley, Homestead, 8:15; Wesley Wright, Homestead, 8:16; Abram Schubert, Christian Academy, 8:16; Hudson Schillings, Homestead, 8:18; Caleb Thompson, Homestead, 8;24; Carter Varney, Stone, 8:25; Preston Brown, Martin, 8;26; Cameron Crawford, Homestead, 8:26; Preston Riggs, North, 8:27; Landon Johnson, Pleasant Hill, 8:29; Matthew Reed, Christian Academy, 8:29; Elet Shaver, Homestead, 8:31; Brantley Johnson, Stone, 8:33; Liam Clyde, South, 8:35; Tyler Clouse, South, 8:48; Austin Howard, Crab Orchard, 8:52; Brayden Gunther, Christian Academy, 8:53; John Jackson, Stone, 8:54; Daniel Williams, Martin, 8:56; Jacob Rex, Martin, 8:59; Clark Morse, North, 9:02; Ethan Patterson, Christian Academy, 9:03; Chris Scoville, Homestead, 9:04; Oakley Vance, Christian Academy, 9:04; Justin Burgess, Homeschool, 9:07; Carson Tiegs, North, 9:07; Oakley Carter, Brown, 9:13; Jacob Perez, Pleasant Hill, 9:17; Heath Dykes, Homestead, 9;22; Knox Atkinson, South, 9:23.
Samuel Bradberry, Homestead, 9;24; Colton Tatro, Homestead, 9:26; Adonnias Berry, Pine View, 9:27; Tanner Hayes, North, 9:29; Ethan Hyde, Brown, 9:30; Chance Turner, Martin, 9:31; Graham Edmonds, Homestead, 9:31; Sebastian Hannah, North, 9:33; Sam Farris, North, 9:36; Huckleberry Gabbt, North, 9:36; Declan Kearney, Martin, 9:36; Hayes Hassler, Homeschool, 9:36; Skyler Campbell, North, 9:46; Jace Scoville, Homestead, 9:48; Ethan Smith, South, 9:51; Jonas Wace, North, 9:54; Samuel Jackson, Stone, 9:56; Meyer akdimen, Brown, 9:59; Evan Christopher, Christian Academy, 9:59; Henry Martin, Homestead, 10:03; Mason Gay, Stone, 10:03 Baylor Sapp, Stone, 10:06; Aziah Berry, Pine View, 10:06; David Workman, Martin, 10:13; Rush Murray, North, 10:14; Hayden Daniel, Crab Orchard, 10:27; Jaxon Houston, Homestead Jordan Hyde, Brown, 10:30; Daniel Norris, Brown, 10:35; Beau Edmons, Homeschool, 10:37; Nash Wilhite, Brown, 10:37; Easton Melton, Homestead, 10:47; Brody Shillings, Homestead 10:48; Jason McCampbell, Stone, 10:48; Asher Myers Davis, Martin, 10;49; Stevie Lewis, North, 10:59; Andrew Richard, Martin, 11:04.
Blake Strosahl, Martin, 11:06; Mason Hnederson,Plesant Hill, 11:08; Isaac Richard, Martin, 11:08; Jaysen Rogers, Stone, 11:09; Emanuel Fuentes, Stone, 11:10; Parker Weis, South, 11:25; Elii Matthews, Martin, 11:36; Raylan Baker, Stone, 11:56; Gannon Sims, Pleasant Hill, 11:59; Sawyer Strader, Pine View, 12:01; Chase Patterson, Christian Academy, 12:09; Liam Smith, Homeschool, 12:27; Jayden Lewis, Martin, 12:27; Charlie Rollins, Homestead, 12:30; Dakota Emerson, Brown, 12:34; Zaedyn Spurrier, South, 12:41; Bryce Strosahl, Martin, 12:42.
Lance Wallace, Pine View, 12:54; James Johnson, Homeschool, 12:58; Brandon Strosahl, Martin, 13:03; Zylen Lockett, Brown, 13:18; Koda Melton, Brown, 13:31; Jaxson Barnes, Homestead, 13:31; Steven Honer, Brown, 13:49; Carlos Cruz, Stone, 14:00; Phoenix Smith, Pleasant Hill, 14:04; Christian Parham, Martin, 14:04; Michael Bohanon, Stone, 14:16; Matthew Walker, North, 14:29; Ari Moreno, South, 14:34; Tony Smith, Pine View, 14:52; Haskel Barnett, Martin, 15:55; Jackson Hayes, Homestead, 24:43; and Kyler Rollins, Homestead, 25:00.
