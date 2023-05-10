The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers’ district tennis tournament couldn’t have gone much better than it did last weekend at Cookeville High School. Stone had both players in the girls’ singles finals and one of the teams in the doubles title match.
Rachel Houston defeated teammate Tina Tung 6-0, 6-2 in the singles title match, while Stone duo Carrie Houston and Isabelle Aikens lost 5-7, 2-6 to Cookeville’s Katie Rohr and Adeleine Moore of Cookeville for the doubles crown.
“Overall, I am definitely pleased with how things turned out, especially on the girls side,” said Stone coach Dylan Nelson. “On the boys’ side, I think there is plenty of room for improvement. We did better than I expected on the girls’ side. They definitely exceeded my expectations.”
Rachel Houston received a first-round bye in singles. She knocked off Scottie Stroud of Cookeville 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and followed that off with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Livingston Academy’s Bailey Allred in the semifinals.
“Rachel seemed like she had an easy time, but it wasn’t that easy,” Nelson said. “It was more difficult than the scores show. From a mental standpoint, it is great because I think it is a big confidence booster going forward.”
Rachel Houston’s title was the second straight crown in a row.
Tung’s first-round win was a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Cookeville Emily Bragga. She followed that up with a three-set win, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, over Nia Powers of White County. Tung then beat Miya Rowland of Warren County 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.
“Tina is a fighter,” Nelson said. “She is strong-willed. Tina tends to start a little slow, but if she’s able to hang in there long enough, I would put her up against anyone.”
Nelson said it was kind of entertaining to have teammates face off in the championship.
He said he told Rachel and Tung that they had reached their goal of advancing to the region, so they should go out and have fun.
Representing Stone in the girls’ doubles competition was Aikens and Carrie Houston, and Courtney Calhoun and Phoebe Smith.
Aikens and Houston received a bye in the first round before beating DeKalb County’s Taylor Patterson and Sylvia Evans, 6-1, 6-0. They then beat Skyler and Sarah Williams of Cookeville, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, before reaching the finals.
Calhoun and Smith lost in the first round, 6-7, 6-4, 4-6, to Warren County’s London Caten and Abby Graves.
Stone’s Sean Esper and Levi McClung competed in the singles division. Esper opened play with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cumberland County’s Taz Hopkins, but then lost 0-6, 1-6 to Gabrile Wiles of White County.
McClung beat Jerik Oaks of Cumberland County, when Oaks withdrew because of illness. However, McClung gave DeKalb County’s Isaac Brown a battle before losing 2-6, 3-6.
The Stone Memorial teams of Johnathon Worlick and Neil Parek, and Jackson Miller and Jake Fulton lost in their first-round doubles matches. Worlick and Parek lost 1-6, 5-7 to Martin Willingham and Ian Barnes of DeKalb County. Miller and Fulton dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision to White County’s Jack Bouldin and Noah Gately.
“Worlick and Parek proved they could play well if they could play more often,” Nelson said. “They lost the first set, but turned it around, got in a groove and had legitimate chances before losing 5-7. The more they played they better they got. Jackson and Jake did very well, too.”
