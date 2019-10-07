Jeff Houston, director of golf for Fairfield Glade, will present a comprehensive review of the remaining 2019 and upcoming 2020 plans for golf operations at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 in Fairfield Glade Library Room A/B.
Houston’s presentation will address the following topics:
Heatherhurst
Heatherhurst Crag and Brae updates, including the short game project and bunker project
Dorchester
Dorchester updates, a comparison of the old vs. new clubhouse, course photos and golf course maintenance upgrades
Stonehenge
Stonehenge updates, photos, the Turf Care project 2018/2019, the bunker project 2016/2017
Druid Hills
Druid Hills Golf Club updates and photos
Other subjects
TrackMan Simulator, statistics, upcoming events, golf division overview and rounds played.
Houston will also cover annual capital expenditures including golf carts, maintenance equipment, cart paths, course Improvement projects, golf course trends, fewer timeshare visitors, and more golf package rounds.
Houston joined Fairfield Glade in 1991 and was named director of golf in 2015.
In 2012, Houston won the Merchandiser of Year award from the Knoxville Chapter of the Tennessee PGA, and was the recipient of the 2018 Bill Strausbaugh Award for the PGA’s Tennessee Section.
This event is sponsored by Positively Glade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.