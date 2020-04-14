Project Hometown Help of Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District has awarded a grant for $2,500 to Hospice of Cumberland County toward the 29th annual Board of Directors Benefit Golf Tournament. Due to health concerns with the coronavirus, the benefit golf event has been postponed until Sept. 23.
The utilities’ Project Hometown Help is funded through “compassionate customers building stronger communities.”
Middle Tennessee Natural Gas customers contribute by rounding up their gas utility bill to the nearest dollar to continue work in the community.
This Project Hometown Help donation will be used to facilitate managed care and comfort to hospice patients as well as support and bereavement care for their families, both in-home and in the Hospice six-bed residential facility, Cumberland House.
Hospice of Cumberland County is the only nonprofit hospice organization serving the community.
Those seeking more information or wanting to make a tax-deductible donation are asked to contact Executive Director Ginny Dyer at 931-484-4748 or visit www.cumberlandhospice.com.
