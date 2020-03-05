The Hospice of Cumberland County Board of Directors will host its 29th annual benefit golf tournament Wednesday, May 13, at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
This event will raise funds for the only nonprofit hospice organization in the area. Hospice of Cumberland County provides comfort and care for the terminally ill as they spend their final days with dignity, surrounded by family and friends in their homes and in their six-bed residential facility, Cumberland House.
In previous years, many companies have pledged their support with a $150 tax-deductible donation for a hole sponsorship sign.
Since the tournament’s success relies on donations, board members hope individuals will consider a hole sponsorship “in memory of” or “in honor of” a loved one, especially if that loved one enjoyed the game of golf.
The tournament is in May, so this would be a wonderful Mother’s Day remembrance of a loved one.
Donations are needed for golf hole sponsorships, prizes, and golfers’ gift bag items. Companies and individuals interested in supporting the tournament may contact Norm Torrey at 931-484-2330 for further details.
The golf tournament format will be a four-person scramble with a maximum of 32 teams.
Three flights of teams will be a combination of men’s, women’s and mixed teams, determined by the team scores at the end of the golf round. Cash prizes of $1,500 will be awarded to the first- and second-place team in each flight, along with prizes for closest to the pin and most accurate drive contests.
The entry donation of $75 per golfer includes green fee and cart, one mulligan per player, gift bag, lunch, beverage and prizes.
Registration and lunch will begin at 11:45 a.m. The shotgun start of the tournament is at 1 p.m.
In the event of a rainout, lunch will be served and prizes awarded by drawings vs. play.
Get your team together and fill out a team entry form; mail checks to Hospice Golf Tournament, 133 Stonewood Dr., Crossville, TN 38558.
To receive a team entry form in email, send an email to nstorrey@frontiernet.
net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.