Golfers are invited to tee it up for Hospice of Cumberland County board of directors’ 31st annual benefit golf tournament on Wednesday, May 11, at Lake Tansi Golf Course. The $80-per-golfer entry donation includes green fee and cart, one mulligan per player, gift bag, lunch and beverage.
Registration and lunch will begin at 11:45 a.m. prior to the shotgun start of the tournament at 1 p.m. Entries must be submitted by April 30, with checks payable to Hospice of Cumberland County (Golf) and mailed to Sherry Koch, 32 Linden Court, Crossville, TN 38558. To receive a team entry form in email, send an email to sslick01@gmail.com.
The format will be a four-person scramble with three flights of teams, a combination of men’s, women’s and mixed teams, determined by team scores after the golf round. Cash prizes of $1,500 will be awarded along with prizes for Closest to the Pin on all par 3’s and Most Accurate drive contests. In the event of a rainout, lunch will be served and prizes awarded by drawings vs. play.
Multiple individuals and local companies have pledged their support for a tee box hole sponsorship with their $150 tax-deductible donation. Anyone interested in sponsoring a sign on a golf hole “in memory of” or “in honor of” a loved one, may call Koch at 931-707-7834 for further details.
Hospice of Cumberland County is the only community-based non-profit hospice organization serving Cumberland County and surrounding counties. The money raised by the tournament will be used to facilitate managed care and comfort relating to the patient’s diagnosis.
