The Homestead Elementary School girls basketball team won the recent James C. Haile State Basketball Tournament.
Homestead wins JV title at Haile state tourney
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Woodmere fire damages estimated at $1.2M
- Column: Lady Jets get 'kick' out of training
- State among worst for nation’s No. 1 killer
- Stone girls close season with strong effort in tourney
- One charged after Valentine’s eve complaint of two men being ‘active’
- The $65M question: City council questions how to pay for indoor rec center
- Changes made to boys District 7AAA tourney dates
- District coaches name Bilbrey MVP
- 64% of county 3rd graders at risk of being held back under new state law
- Avalon still serving community after fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.