Harley Braddam, a student at Homestead Elementary, took second place Figure 8 Flag Race 12 and Under class in the Tennessee Saddle Club Association’s State Meet held in September at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, TN. The youth also won third place in barrel racing for ages 7-10 at the Tri-C Farms Youth Rodeo.
Homestead’s Harley Braddam takes second in Figure 8 Flag Race at state meet
