It had been a long time since the Cumberland County Jets celebrated a home win.
That streak ended in dramatic fashion Friday night as the Cumberland County Jets defeated Lenoir City, 17-7, for their first home victory since 2016.
“This was a huge win for our program,” said CCHS head football coach Noah Repasky. “We talked about it all week long; this is a pride game for us. These boys have worked really hard for the year and a half that I’ve been here.
“We had a chance to make a statement, and the boys stepped up in a big way,” he added.
“I’m proud of them.”
Cumberland County’s defense rose to the occasion, allowing only seven points to the pass-happy Panthers.
Cumberland County struck first as freshman kicker Jaime Perez nailed a 44-yard field goal with 8:31 left until halftime, giving the Jets a 3-0 lead at the break.
With 3:06 left in the third quarter, Jet running back Ryan Dowlen, filling in for the injured Colin Brown, broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown run to put the Jets ahead 10-0 over Lenoir City.
The Panthers wouldn’t go away quietly as quarterback Brett Cortez went to work in the fourth quarter, connecting on a 17-yard touchdown throw with 6:45 remaining to cut the CCHS lead to 10-7.
Cumberland County took over on their own 20-yard line, and after two runs were stuffed, were faced with a third-and-nine with less than five minutes remaining.
With their backs against the wall, Repasky called on receiver Treven McGhee, who delivered as he caught a pass over the middle of the field from quarterback Braden Tollett and took it 79 yards to the end zone, putting Cumberland County ahead 17-7 with 4:53 remaining.
Lenoir City would get the ball back twice in the final five minutes but was shut down by the Jet defense each time, making the final score 17-7 in favor of Cumberland County.
“That’s something we talked about; playing a four-quarter game with this group,” Repasky said. “We’ve shown flashes and played well at times. We had the ball three times in the first half and had two good drives, but we also limited them to three drives.
“We came in at halftime and made a few little adjustments on offense,” Repasky added. “You could tell on the kids’ faces that they were in it for the full four quarters, and they were going to do what it took.”
“We worked hard all week,” said Tollett. “We knew we could win. We did it for our boy Colin (Brown).”
Tollett finished the day 9-13 for 184 yards and a touchdown through the air while rushing for 24 yards.
In Brown’s absence, Dowlen rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries, including his 28-yard touchdown run.
“I knew I might get some carries,” Dowlen said. “I was just going to do my best.”
McGhee finished with five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown, including the 79-yard game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cumberland County improves to 2-2 overall on the season and returns to Region 4-4A play Friday night at DeKalb County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
