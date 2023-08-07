Jacob Hodge had almost given up on his dream of playing college baseball. The former Cumberland County High School star had thought about signing a scholarship ever since he began playing the sport when he was 4 or 5. It had been a long-time dream.
And he had done everything he needed to do to make his dream come true. He emailed probably 100 college coaches over the last six months seeking an opportunity to play, an opening anywhere. He went to the college showcases, made phone calls. It was all to no avail.
But Hodge never gave up hope and, just last week, he signed a scholarship to play baseball this year at Union College [Ky.] in Barbourville.
“I have thought about this day a lot, and I have always been told not to take things for granted, especially with an opportunity like this,” Hodge said during the signing ceremony at. CCHS. “It is heavy. A lot of people don’t get to experience something like this. It has been a lot to take in.
“I started back in January trying to find somewhere to go play. I emailed a ton of coaches and went to some tryouts, and nothing ever worked out. I had given up and was actually about ready to start work.”
Hodge, the son of Richard Hodge and Pamela Jones, started his relationship with baseball in youth leagues. He said he fell in love with the game and all it includes, and that love has never wavered.
“Baseball is the greatest game for so many reasons,” Hodge said. “I fell in love with the game itself, and the mental battle you have to push through on the field. The feeling I get whenever I step out between the lines, it just gives me chills.”
He probably also got chills when he recently received a text from Dave Prichard, former Cumberland County and current Bearden High School coach. Prichard said he had learned Union College was looking for recruits and he encouraged Hodge to reach out and contact the UC coaches.
“I reached out to them, and I still didn’t hear from them for a couple of weeks,” Hodge said. “I just thought it was not going to happen like all the other times. However, they got back with me and we went for a visit. I am very thankful I can continue playing and keep doing what I love.”
Current CCHS baseball coach Joey Burnett said he couldn’t ben happier for Hodge, and he feels confident in his former star’s future success.
“Jacob’s leadership and the way he interacts with his teammates is so good,” Burnett said after the signing ceremony. “He’s going to be so successful at Union as a person, a student and as a baseball player, His love for the game has always been his trademark.
“Jacob can play anywhere Union needs him to. The big thing for him is his work ethic and his confidence in himself. He will work hard and do everything he has to do to be a good baseball player.”
Hodge never considered giving up on his dream, even though it was pretty discouraging.
“I kept going in this journey probably because of my faith in God. I knew if this was his will for me, he would make it happen,” he said. “I was discouraged, but my dad told me with God’s timing anything is possible.”
Hodge had a terrific career at Cumberland County. He played the outfield for most of the past four years, but he also was a stalwart at first base and a solid option on the mound.
For Hodge, he just didn’t want to stop playing.
“I knew I still wanted to play. I didn’t want to be done with baseball,” he said. “I talked to the Union coaches for about an hour and a half. Two days later, I visited the campus, and they made an offer. It was just too good to be true. They made it feel like I was at home.”
The Union College baseball coaches told Hodge he would probably start his career in the outfield, but is versatile enough to play wherever the Bulldogs need him.
Had baseball not worked out for Hodge, he already had a plan. He had acquired an internship at the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, and was days away from starting.
“I feel like no matter what the circumstance is, no matter how difficult it may be, never give up,” Hodge said. “If you want it bad enough, you can do it. We have a saying with our Cumberland County team, ‘Your good enough is not good enough.’ That is a motivator for me to keep pushing, and keep striving to be the best. I can only be as good as I want to be.”
