The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association is adding new walk-at-your-pace hikes on the trails around Cumberland County.
These hikes are typically 1 to 3 miles in length. Anyone who has participated in the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon will recognize some of these trails found in and around Crossville.
These hikes are designed for beginners and people who don’t have a lot of time to travel to distant trails, or those who want to get outdoors for exercise. Walking on a trail can be much kinder to joints than walking on hard pavement.
Each hike will be led by a member of the Plateau Chapter.
The Plateau Chapter also offers group hikes each Wednesday and every other Saturday on trails around the state. These hikes include an option for a long hike or a short hike.
Find the upcoming schedule at tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter or follow the Facebook group: TTA Plateau Chapter Crossville.
Remember to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for each hike, bring water and snacks, and wear sunscreen and mosquito and tick repellant. For the longer hikes, bring a lunch to enjoy on the trail.
For more information, contact Deb Westervelt, hike coordinator, at ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
March 1: Cumberland Trail — Smokey Rd. To Norma Rd., Norma TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter and is the seventh hike of the Cumberland Trail 200-Mile Challenge. The long hike is an 8.8 strenuous-mile thru-hike. Shuttle will be required. The short hike is a 5-mile in-and-out hike. Hikers will leave at 7:30 a.m. from Landers Crossroads, the former Crossville Outlet Center, 228 Interstate Dr. Carpool cost is $8. For additional information, email ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
March 4: Cumberland Trail — Possum Gorge Section,
Dunlap, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter and the eighth hike of the Cumberland Trail 200-Mile Challenge. Hikers will start at the Heiss Mountain Trailhead off Hwy. 111. Possum Gorge is full of rock bluffs and creeks. The short hike of 5 miles is strenuous due to rock hopping and stream crossings. The long hike of 9.5 miles is a strenuous thru-hike that includes creeks, waterfalls and beautiful views. A shuttle is necessary. Hikers will depart at 7:30 a..m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St. in Crossville. Carpool is $6. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information, email ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
March 4: Walk in the Woods, Maryetta Trail, Crossville
This 1.7-mile hike is a lollipop in the woods, taking hikers along the Obed River with a return higher up the hillside. Find the gravel parking area off Hwy. 70 W. next to the Crossville Wastewater Treatment Plant
March 8: Laurel Falls and Stone Door, Beersheba Springs, TN
Choose from a 7.5-mile in-and-out strenuous long hike to Laurel Falls, Stone Door and connector trails, or a 4-mile moderate hike to Laurel Falls and Stone Door. Hikers will leave from the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 135 Highland Square, at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $7. Bring snacks, lunch, water, bug spray and sunscreen. For more information, email ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
March 9: Plateau Chapter
Meeting, Crossville, TN
Cumberland Trail Ranger Anthony Jones will give the group an update on the Cumberland Trail, Tennessee’s first linear state park. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Annex, 69 Neecham St. Members are welcome to gather for dinner at Beef and Barrel Restaurant prior to the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Contact Bill Wisniewski at 931-335-9360 to RSVP for the dinner portion.
March 11: Cumberland
Mountain State Park,
Crossville, TN
This joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter will take hikers along the Pioneer Short Loop, 3 miles, or Long Loop, 8 miles. Bill Wisniewski will lead the hikers who will meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor/ranger station parking lot. Email or text Bill your intent to hike, ttachairperson@gmail.com or 931-335-9360.
March 11: Walk In The Woods, Thornhill Trail, Fairfield Glade
The trailhead is in the parking lot of the Dorchester Golf Club. The trail begins by crossing Westchester Dr. to Thornhill Lane. Most of the trail is on gravel or grassy roads that are unsigned, so follow the trail posts and signs. A short detour on the dam of Lake Malvern offers a nice view.
March 15: Oscar Blevins
Farm Loop, Jamestown, TN
Located within the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, hikers will choose from an 8-mile moderate hike or a 3.7-mile short hike, also rated moderate. The long hike begins at the West Entrance trailhead with 2.2 miles through the peaceful wooded setting. The short hike begins at West Bandy Creek Rd. At the historic farm, which includes the old log cabin where Blevins was born in 1915. The trail includes Muleshoe Rock Shelter, high bluffs, old fields and a wet-weather waterfall. Hikers will leave from Cracker Barrel, 23 Executive Dr., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $6. For more information, email ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
March 18: Cumberland Mountain State Park Overnight Trail, Crossville, TN
Choose from a 4 or 8-mile hike. Hikers will meet at the Visitor Center, 24 Office Dr. At the state park. Contact Bill Wisniewski for more information at ttachairperson@gmail.com or text 931-335-9360.
March 22: Pickett State Park, Jamestown, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. This ranger-led hike will be a partly off-trail hike through Pall Mall to Pogue Creek. Choose from a 7-mile moderate to strenuous long hike or 4-mile moderate hike. Hikers will leave from Cracker Barrel, 23 Executive Dr., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $6. For more information, email ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
March 25: Middle Prong to Indian Flat Falls, Great Smokey Mountains National Park
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. This 7.4-mile long hike includes about 1,000 feet in elevation gain. Hikers will see waterfalls, cascades and history. This trail was a former railroad bed for a lumber camp and it has the remains of a rusting Cadillac. The trail will pass Indian Flat falls. Drivers must have a parking pass, available at recreation.gov for $5 daily or $40 yearly. Hikers will leave from Landers Crossroads, for former Crossville Outlet Center, 228 Interstate Dr., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $9. Text Cheryl at 931-200-7436 to register.
March 25: Lake Alice and
Adshead Trails, Pleasant Hill
1.5 and .3 miles, Easy
Enjoy a nice walk in the woods with lake views. Park on West Lake Rd. And take a short walk up Onside Dr. To the Lake Alice Trail kiosk. Follow the trail markers in a clockwise direction around Lake Alice until it ends at West Lake Rd., then turn right for a short walk back to the parking area. This trail has had many improvements over the past several years, with bridges, boardwalks, kiosk, benches and 911 markers.
March 29: Cumberland Trail — Piney River Segment,
Spring City, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter and the ninth hike of the Cumberland Trail 200-Mile Challenge. Please wear orange. Choose from a long hike of 8.5 miles from Newby Branch Trailhead to Shut-In Gap Rd. Or a 4-mile short hike in-and-out from Newby Branch Trailhead. This hike passes through dense mountain laurel, rhododendron, hemlock and several large beech trees, with waterfalls, cascades, rock houses and bluffs. There are five bridges to cross various streams and a 100-foot suspension bridge across the Piney River. Hikers will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 7:30 a.m. Gas cost is $1. For more information, email ttaplateauhikes68@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
The Plateau Chapter is planning its Spring Getaway to Unicoi State Park in Helen, GA, March 31-April 2. Contact Melissa for details at mellove6011@gmail.com or text 763-742-2934.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.