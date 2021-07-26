Sophie Linder made history Saturday afternoon as the Gordonsville High School sophomore beat out professional golfers to win the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open with a three-day score of -7.
Linder is the first golfer in history to win the Tennessee girls junior amateur and state Women’s Open; and she did it in the same week.
“I hit the ball pretty well all week,” said Linder following Saturday’s round. “I didn’t miss many greens. That gave me the ability to make some putts, and they were falling. It was a solid week overall.”
After last week’s junior championship win, Linder debated even playing in the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open.
“I came back from the girls junior and was like ‘I think I’m going to take the week off. I’ve got two weeks of straight golf,’” Linder said. “I came here with the mindset of practice, and I guess that mindset worked.”
Linder, an Ole Miss commit, entered the third and final day of competition at -5, one shot behind eventual runner-up Alyssa Montgomery who sat at -6.
The leaders were all tied up at -5 after a Montgomery bogey on the third hole before Linder took sole possession of the lead on the fourth.
Montgomery wouldn’t go away quietly as she birdied 10 to tie the contest at -6. From there, Linder dominated the back nine as she finished at -7, while Montgomery placed second at -2.
The victory for Linder came over Division 1 and professional golfers.
“I came to play my game,” Linder said. “There’s some good professionals here. I wasn’t expecting to play this well.”
Linder was thankful for the Crossville and Fairfield Glade communities following Saturday’s come-from-behind win.
“They’re always the sweetest,” Linder said of fans at the tournament. “People are watching on every hole. This community is awesome, and they’re so close. I appreciate them always coming out to watch and how much they support us girls.”
