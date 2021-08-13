Stone Memorial golf is off to an impressive start this season following their most recent victory over White County on Thursday and a second-place finish in Cookeville's Early Bird tournament earlier this week.
The impressive week follows a victory over Cookeville and Cumberland County last week in which SMHS shot a 327, led by Billy Drainas' 80 and Nolan Wyatt's 81.
At Cookeville, Stone Memorial shot a 162 in the rain-shortened 9-hole tournament. Wyatt led with a 38, followed by Drainas at 39, Will Magnusson at 40 and Reyce Boston at 45.
For Cumberland County, Jaxon Reed fired in a match-low of 71 against Cookeville and SMHS at Golden Eagle Golf Club last Thursday. Reed followed with a 40 in the Early Bird and an 81 during yesterday's match at Lake Tansi.
Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial will be in action on Tuesday at Lake Tansi's Golf Capital Classic.
