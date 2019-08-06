High school golf in Tennessee starts early in Cumberland County, as both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial opened their seasons with victories last week.
STONE MEMORIAL
The SMHS golf team opened the season against Rockwood High School at Bear Trace with a 9-hole match. The Panthers were led to victory by a pair of 41s from Brady Brewer and Kaleb McCoy. Two freshmen, Nolan Wyatt and Billy Drainus, shot 43s to help defeat Rockwood 168-215.
Rockwoood’s Eli Everhart posted a 39.
Other scores for SMHS were Zach Boyd 45, Will Magnusson 47, Calvin Galan 47 and Rayce Boston 47.
Brooklyn Dryden played her first high school golf match for the girl’s team and shot 61.
Boyd, Galan, Boston, Wyatt and Drianius each played their first High School golf match in the win. The Panthers hosted Kingston on Tuesday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
The Jets came away with the low score in a tri-match against Rhea County and Upperman last week, as they won 343-357-381. Freshman Jaxon Reed shot an 80 to lead the Jets, followed by Nick Horvath at 84, Tucker Christopher at 87 and Jackson Inman at 92.
The Jets fell to Cookeville two days later 318-303. Reed led CCHS again, this time shooting a 74. Inman posted an 80, followed by Christopher at 81 and Horvath at 83.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.