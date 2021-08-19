JetStadium-2.JPG

Thursday games

Upperman at Cookeville (@ TTU)

South Doyle at Oak Ridge

Friday Games:

Cumberland County at Whitwell

Stone Memorial at Lenoir City

Oneida @ Williamsburg (KY)

Rhea County at Alcoa

Fulton at Austin-East

Wartburg at Coalfield

Maryville at Heritage

Sale Creek at Midway

Cannon County at Monterey

Rockwood at Oliver Springs

Cosby at Sunbright

Bledsoe County at York

Harriman at Kingston

Grundy Co. at Marion Co.

Anderson Co. at Powell

Hixon at Signal Mountain

Loudon at Soddy Daisy

Meigs County at Sweetwater

DeKalb Co. at Warren Co.

Jackson Co. at Clay Co.

White County at Livingston

East Robertson at Macon Co.

Sevier Co. at Jefferson Co.

Pigeon Forge at Hampton

Clinton at William Blount

Brainerd at Bradley Central

Webb at Carter

Halls at Gibbs

Karns at Hardin Valley

Silverdale at East Ridge

