Thursday games
Upperman at Cookeville (@ TTU)
South Doyle at Oak Ridge
Friday Games:
Cumberland County at Whitwell
Stone Memorial at Lenoir City
Oneida @ Williamsburg (KY)
Rhea County at Alcoa
Fulton at Austin-East
Wartburg at Coalfield
Maryville at Heritage
Sale Creek at Midway
Cannon County at Monterey
Rockwood at Oliver Springs
Cosby at Sunbright
Bledsoe County at York
Harriman at Kingston
Grundy Co. at Marion Co.
Anderson Co. at Powell
Hixon at Signal Mountain
Loudon at Soddy Daisy
Meigs County at Sweetwater
DeKalb Co. at Warren Co.
Jackson Co. at Clay Co.
White County at Livingston
East Robertson at Macon Co.
Sevier Co. at Jefferson Co.
Pigeon Forge at Hampton
Clinton at William Blount
Brainerd at Bradley Central
Webb at Carter
Halls at Gibbs
Karns at Hardin Valley
Silverdale at East Ridge
