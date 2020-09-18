Friday night football final scores from in and around the Cumberland Plateau.
Cumberland County 7 - Macon County 48
Stone Memorial 6 - Livingston Academy 28
Howard 0 - Anderson County 42
Oakdale 12 - Coalfield 44
Rockwood 21 - Meigs County 67
Kingston 32 - Northview Academy 6
Greenback 7 - Oliver Springs 21
Cumberland Gap 0 - Oneida 39
Harriman 54 - Sunbright 12
Clay County 0 - Gordonsville 20
DeKalb County 32 - Grundy County 0
Rhea County 41 - Lenoir City 7
Pickett County 12 - Monterey 47
York Institute 0 - Smith County 7
Cannon County 6 - Upperman 48
White County 14 - Walker Valley 49
Wartburg 14 - Midway 45
Oak Ridge 7 - West 22
