Friday night football final scores from in and around the Cumberland Plateau.

Cumberland County 7 - Macon County 48

Stone Memorial 6 - Livingston Academy 28

Howard 0 - Anderson County 42

Oakdale 12 - Coalfield 44

Rockwood 21 - Meigs County 67

Kingston 32 - Northview Academy 6

Greenback 7 - Oliver Springs 21

Cumberland Gap 0 - Oneida 39

Harriman 54 - Sunbright 12

Clay County 0 - Gordonsville 20

DeKalb County 32 - Grundy County 0

Rhea County 41 - Lenoir City 7

Pickett County 12 - Monterey 47

York Institute 0 - Smith County 7

Cannon County 6 - Upperman 48

White County 14 - Walker Valley 49

Wartburg 14 - Midway 45

Oak Ridge 7 - West 22

