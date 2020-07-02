The road to a 2020 high school sports season got tougher Tuesday afternoon, as the TSSAA released updated plans for fall sports, specifically football and girls soccer.
Neither sport will be allowed to participate with contact until Gov. Bill Lee’s state of emergency is lifted.
“Obviously I was disappointed,” said Noah Repasky, head coach of the Cumberland County Jets football team.
“We had a good June, getting in what we could do with the rules in place. I was looking forward to taking the next step and building on our schemes,” he added.
“I do understand, but it’s still frustrating.”
Only “weightlifting, conditioning and fundamental work with no contact” are allowed, per a TSSAA release.
“I think everybody was caught off guard on Monday by the governor and his order,” said Stone Memorial head football coach Derik Samber. “For me, it was a gut-punch. I can only imagine what it’s been like for our teenage kids wanting to play sports.”
TSSAA is considering four plans to return to football, which include variations of fewer regular season games, fewer rounds of playoffs and the chance to schedule additional games for non-playoff qualifiers.
For soccer, the predominant plan is to delay the entire season by a few weeks and keep the postseason intact.
“Really, I just want to play,” Repasky said. “My kids are excited, and we’ve done a lot of good work. We’re looking forward to seeing what these kids can do.
“I don’t care if its a seven- or nine-game schedule, I just want to get a season in. They’re anxious to get on the field and get the bad taste out of their mouth.”
Both football programs were supposed to begin 7-on-7 passing scrimmages next week.
“But now its conditioning and weight lifting,” Samber said. “As of right now, the thought process is to get the kids there together as much as possible. Even with social distancing, they want to be around each other and getting better.”
Repasky’s plan for Cumberland County is similar.
“We had planned to throw three days next week,” Repasky said. “We were going to go to Cookeville and Upperman. Now, we’re going to practice in the evenings and start back at square one.”
The TSSAA will select a plan of action at next week’s board meeting, currently scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
