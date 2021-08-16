My favorite time of year is here as fall sports are now underway.
A new sports season brings new storylines and successes for the athletes representing Cumberland County and Stone Memorial.
Three sports will start their regular seasons this week as girls soccer, volleyball and football all kick off within the next five days.
High school golf is already in their regular season as they tee off in early August.
Cumberland County’s and Stone Memorial’s respective programs will be in action throughout the week.
Both volleyball programs hit the court Monday as CCHS hosted Smith County and the Lady Panthers hit the road to Van Buren.
Tuesday the two programs will face off in district action as Cumberland County will travel across town to Stone Memorial.
Lady Jet soccer will travel to Oliver Springs on Tuesday before both them and Stone Memorial will travel to the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge.
The lights will be shining Friday night as Cumberland County plays at Whitwell and Stone Memorial heads east to Lenoir City.
We at the Crossville Chronicle look forward to bringing the action to all our readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.