Yolanda Heuser was 6 years old when she went to the Crossville Racetrack with her family and was captivated with cars and driving fast. When she asked her mother if she could ride in a car for one lap after the race as her brother had done, the latter told her, “Girls can’t race.”
Thirty-three years later, Heuser finally got on track in a race car and proved to her mother and her mostly male competitors she could trade paint with the best of them.
Heuser raced in Crossville and other dirt tracks in the Cruiser Class state for seven years. She and partner Barbara Turner worked as a team, with Heuser mainly operating the gas and Turner doing the steering. Heuser stopped racing some 14 years ago.
“It’s a very expensive hobby,” Heuser said. “I’d still race if I could afford the car and repairs.”
Heuser comes from a family that likes cars and racing; her brother and nephew drag race, while another brother who recently passed away built race cars.
The Crossville native said her mother, whom she describes as “different,” rode on the running board of a Model A while growing up and, later, took her family to the Crossville Racetrack. Although she encouraged her daughter to be herself and not be limited by the morays of society, Heuser’s mother also discouraged her from racing cars.
“She gave mixed messages,” Heuser said. “I was determined to race after she told me you can’t do that.”
It would take more than three decades for Heuser to realize her racing goal.
She left home at 15, getting her driving fix with such cars as a Camaro and Nova Super Sport. Heuser’s husband, Bud, didn’t want her to race but relented when she found out about the Cruiser Class.
Heuser and Turner, a friend since the fifth grade, teamed up to drive Black Beauty. Its number was 39, matching Heuser’s age at the time.
At their first race, at the Crossville Racetrack, the only female duo quickly discovered they were not welcome at the track.
One male driver tried to run them into a wall. Heuser wasn’t going to take that sitting down, at least not figuratively.
She said they slowed down and allowed the driver to pass them before ramming his car and breaking the driveshaft. Word quickly spread the two women were not to be trifled with and would trade paint for paint.
“After that first race, the men allowed us to be their equal,” said Heuser, adding although she and Turner quickly earned respect, some drivers still gave them a hard time due to their gender.
For the next seven years, Heuser and Turner jostled with male drivers for respect and top finishes. They drove several laps around dirt tracks at speeds up to 80 mph. The racing carried risks, as they ran through a wall. In another race, Heuser was injured and taken out by ambulance.
Still, they continued to get in Black Betty and race for the checkered flag.
“We won some races,” Heuser said. “We beat all the guys at the track championship in Baxter, TN, and took home 5-foot trophies.”
She also acquired an unlikely fan.
“My mom never missed a race,” Heuser said. “She loved it.”
Bud said his wife thoroughly loved to race, remarking she’d rather drive than ride. He had a little concern about her welfare but said she handled it pretty well and did an excellent job competing against men.
“She’s bold,” Bud said. “Nothing scares her. She’s a different kind of lady.”
Although Heuser hasn’t raced for 14 years, her drive and passion for the sport remain in high gear.
“I’m an adrenaline junkie,” Heuser said, “and it was just such a rush. There’s nothing like it. Your whole body feels the car, cam and noise.”
Beyond the adrenaline rush, Heuser proved something to herself and her doubters.
“God created us equally,” Heuser said. “We shouldn’t limit ourselves due to size and gender if we’re given a gift or talent. We were two determined women who were going to show what we could do.”
Nowadays, Heuser gets her adrenaline rush from doing mission work for Lantana Road Baptist Church as the missions coordinator, driving ahead with her foot on the gas and an attitude that nothing’s going to knock her off track.
