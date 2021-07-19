FG bottom.png

Despite the weekend weather forecast, over 200 ladies were blessed with near-perfect weather and course conditions at the 47th annual Ladies Invitational.

Fifty players came from out of state, and 168 players arrived from all over Tennessee. The annual tournament began with a festive Friday evening reception.

A delicious dinner was enjoyed at The Center as raffle prizes and silent auction prizes were awarded.

Women learned of services and products from the local Diamond Level sponsors—Anew You LLC, CERT International, Creative Compassion, Flynn Sign Company, and Eye Centers of Tennessee.

Two beautiful diamond rings were on display by Jerry Phillips to be awarded to ladies earning Closest to the Pin awards.  The ladies honored the charities that would benefit from tournament proceeds—House of Hope, Cumberland County Schools Family Resources, and the Imagination Library.

Saturday and Sunday each began with 218 ladies in their carts ready for an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Both the Crag and Brae courses were played at the Heatherhurst Golf Club, and prizes awarded to players in the six flights.

Winners were as follows:

Overall Low Gross:

Flights 1-3: Jean Kraft

Overall Low Net Flights:

1-3: Marty Wennermark

Overall Low Gross:

Flights 4-6: Dale Renton

Overall Low  Net:

Flights 4-6: Angie Stanton

Diamond Ring Winners for closest to the pin:

Mary Del Scobey and Jodi Vanhove

Flight 1 Low Gross Winners:

First place: Danna Raube

Second: Jodi Vanhove

Third: Nancy Harper

Fourth: Maggie Mignone

Fifth: Lisa Tram

Flight 1 Low Net Winners:

First place: Chris Kencitzski

Second: Suzie Rhodes

Third: Whitney Kincaid

Fourth: Jennifer Jetton

Fifth: Lorraine Dommel

Flight 2 Low Gross Winners:

First place: Becky Leeper

Second: Judy Rich

Third: Barb Ackerman

Fourth: Brenda Davis

Fifth: Michelle Livernois

Flight 2 Low Net Winners:

First Place: Kimberly Moore

Second: Sheryl Vorst

Third: Tammy Tubandt

Fourth: Mitzi Price

Fifth: Debora Baldwin

Flight 3 Low Gross Winners:

First place: Yong Chagnon

Second: Daffney Geyer

Third: Kim Crowder

Fourth: Ginger Edwards

Fifth: Sandie Baillie

Flight 3 Low Net Winners:

First place: Frances Hopp

Second: Cindy Taylor

Third: Lesley Lincoln

Fourth: Kate Caswell

Fifth: Francie Russell

Flight 4 Low Gross Winners:

First place: Joan Kupp

Second: Jolene Keziah

Third: Janet Catalano

Fourth: Karen Hendrix

Fifth: Cindy Holland

Flight 4 Low Net Winners:

First place: Young-Boon Cantey

Second: Jan Davenport

Third: Ro McCarthy

Fourth: Malisa Rader

Fifth: Darlene Bauguss

Flight 5 Low Gross Winners:

First place: Lauri Speckman

Second: Sherry Stanley

Third: Melanie Fawbush

Fourth: Pat Poulin

Fifth: Cindy Swope

Flight 5 Low Net Winners:

First place: Joni Pettit

Second: Chris Nagy

Third: Sophie Nahod

Fourth: Cathy Tipton

Fifth: Mary Blake

Flight 6 Low Gross Winners:

First place: Dee Nannini

Second: Julie Kratt

Third: Joette Street

Fourth: Joanie Boggan

Fifth: Martha Rhea

Flight 6 Low Net Winners

First place: Pat McKissick

Second: Marlene Hill

Third: Mia McLelland

Fourth: Mary Snell

Fifth: Lois Arce

Tags

Trending Video