Despite the weekend weather forecast, over 200 ladies were blessed with near-perfect weather and course conditions at the 47th annual Ladies Invitational.
Fifty players came from out of state, and 168 players arrived from all over Tennessee. The annual tournament began with a festive Friday evening reception.
A delicious dinner was enjoyed at The Center as raffle prizes and silent auction prizes were awarded.
Women learned of services and products from the local Diamond Level sponsors—Anew You LLC, CERT International, Creative Compassion, Flynn Sign Company, and Eye Centers of Tennessee.
Two beautiful diamond rings were on display by Jerry Phillips to be awarded to ladies earning Closest to the Pin awards. The ladies honored the charities that would benefit from tournament proceeds—House of Hope, Cumberland County Schools Family Resources, and the Imagination Library.
Saturday and Sunday each began with 218 ladies in their carts ready for an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Both the Crag and Brae courses were played at the Heatherhurst Golf Club, and prizes awarded to players in the six flights.
Winners were as follows:
Overall Low Gross:
Flights 1-3: Jean Kraft
Overall Low Net Flights:
1-3: Marty Wennermark
Overall Low Gross:
Flights 4-6: Dale Renton
Overall Low Net:
Flights 4-6: Angie Stanton
Diamond Ring Winners for closest to the pin:
Mary Del Scobey and Jodi Vanhove
Flight 1 Low Gross Winners:
First place: Danna Raube
Second: Jodi Vanhove
Third: Nancy Harper
Fourth: Maggie Mignone
Fifth: Lisa Tram
Flight 1 Low Net Winners:
First place: Chris Kencitzski
Second: Suzie Rhodes
Third: Whitney Kincaid
Fourth: Jennifer Jetton
Fifth: Lorraine Dommel
Flight 2 Low Gross Winners:
First place: Becky Leeper
Second: Judy Rich
Third: Barb Ackerman
Fourth: Brenda Davis
Fifth: Michelle Livernois
Flight 2 Low Net Winners:
First Place: Kimberly Moore
Second: Sheryl Vorst
Third: Tammy Tubandt
Fourth: Mitzi Price
Fifth: Debora Baldwin
Flight 3 Low Gross Winners:
First place: Yong Chagnon
Second: Daffney Geyer
Third: Kim Crowder
Fourth: Ginger Edwards
Fifth: Sandie Baillie
Flight 3 Low Net Winners:
First place: Frances Hopp
Second: Cindy Taylor
Third: Lesley Lincoln
Fourth: Kate Caswell
Fifth: Francie Russell
Flight 4 Low Gross Winners:
First place: Joan Kupp
Second: Jolene Keziah
Third: Janet Catalano
Fourth: Karen Hendrix
Fifth: Cindy Holland
Flight 4 Low Net Winners:
First place: Young-Boon Cantey
Second: Jan Davenport
Third: Ro McCarthy
Fourth: Malisa Rader
Fifth: Darlene Bauguss
Flight 5 Low Gross Winners:
First place: Lauri Speckman
Second: Sherry Stanley
Third: Melanie Fawbush
Fourth: Pat Poulin
Fifth: Cindy Swope
Flight 5 Low Net Winners:
First place: Joni Pettit
Second: Chris Nagy
Third: Sophie Nahod
Fourth: Cathy Tipton
Fifth: Mary Blake
Flight 6 Low Gross Winners:
First place: Dee Nannini
Second: Julie Kratt
Third: Joette Street
Fourth: Joanie Boggan
Fifth: Martha Rhea
Flight 6 Low Net Winners
First place: Pat McKissick
Second: Marlene Hill
Third: Mia McLelland
Fourth: Mary Snell
Fifth: Lois Arce
