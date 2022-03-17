Cumberland County senior pitcher Ace Hawkins tossed a gem Tuesday evening, throwing eight shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over Macon County to split the season-opening series vs. the Tigers.
Hawkins struck out nine batters and gave up only two hits and one walk in eight innings pitched in Tuesday’s win.
He also contributed a hit at the plate, going 1-2 and drew two walks.
Ryan Dowlen led the Jets at the plate, going 2-4 with two singles.
Hawkins opened the game on fire, striking two of the first three Tiger batters in the top of the first, one in the
second and another in the third.
Macon County had a runner reach second in the top of the fourth with two outs before Hawkins forced a fly out to left fielder Jacob Hodge.
The teams stayed knotted at no runs each through the first seven innings, setting up extras where Hawkins remained on the mound and sat down the Tigers in order on two fly outs and a strikeout.
In the bottom of the eighth, Cade Baisley opened the inning with a double to center. Baisley advanced to third two batters later on a Dowlen single with one out, putting two runners on for junior Braylon Burnett.
Burnett delivered with the game on the line, singling on a line-drive to right field to score Baisley and end the contest in walk-off fashion, 1-0.
The win improves the Jets to 1-1 overall this season following Monday’s 3-1 loss in Lafayette to the Tigers.
On Monday, the Jets’ lone run came in the top of the seventh on a Hawkins hit to score Ryder Myers.
Cumberland County hosted York Institute on Thursday and hosts Monterey Friday at 5 p.m.
