Basketball coaches will often say their best players don’t always have to be the five that start each game. Sure, that quintet is certainly talented or they wouldn’t be starters. However, every player on the roster has their role and fits somewhere in the puzzle the coach has for their team.
Sophomore Aliyah Hawkins has found her role for the Cumberland County Lady Jets. She can certainly shoot the ball, rebound and play defense. However, Hawkins’ most valuable attribute may not even have anything to do with her skill. It could be her energy.
“My role for this team is to come into the game and pick up the pace,” said Hawkins, the daughter of Ron and Rebecca Hawkins. “I try to help run the offense and get the ball to all the shooters and help them get their shots. For me, it is all about the team. You can’t do it all by yourself in this game. You have to have help from others and that’s what I try to do.”
Hawkins, currently in her second season with the Lady Jets, has made her mark with the team. The sophomore’s main role is to come off the bench, but she has seen spot duty in the starting line for either half of a game. She goes where she’s needed.
“Aliyah is very important to our program,” said Cumberland County coach Kim Cram-Torres. “She will do whatever you ask her to do. We have almost a daily conversations as coaches about whether we need to change the starting lineup. We’ve always gone back and forth with that. But, we’ve never thought we needed to because wherever she is at, whether it is starting the game or coming off the bench, she is the same player. She’s very unselfish, and the only thing she cares about is fulfilling her role and winning.”
Hawkins developed her love of basketball several years ago following the footsteps of her older brother, Ace. He played football, so she wanted to play football. Ace then took up basketball and Aliyah caught the bug. It was her new game. She even had intense 1-on-1 games with Ace in the family driveway.
“We have a really close relationship, and we would spend countless nights playing one-on-one basketball,” Aliyah said. “Those games would get so intense and we would talk with each other about it for the rest of the night. Ace was always bigger and stronger than me, but I was not afraid of that. He would never take easy on me. We did have one rule, he was so much taller than me, so he wasn’t allowed to block me.”
Aliyah said Ace won’t play her anymore.
Her game has developed over time and Aliyah was a standout in local middle school games. To sharpen her skills, she makes at least 50 two-point baskets, 100 3-pointers and at least 10 free throws every day in training. After leaving middle school, she then took her game to the high school level and has seemed to flourish under Cram-Torres.
“Aliyah had great seventh- and eighth-grade years and when she came to CCHS she had a great group of upperclassmen in front of her and she chose to follow their examples,” Cram-Torres said. “She just put her head down and went to work. She is in the gym almost every night shooting, and she will call me wanting me to come open the gym so she can shoot more. I am so fortunate she chose to follow these leaders because she knows that’s going to help her be the player she wants to be.”
Cumberland County is 22-7 for the season and will battle Upperman Feb. 18 in the semifinals of the District 7AAA Tournament at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“t has been a fun season, and we’ve definitely had our highs and lows,” Aliyah said. “We need to get better at finishing in big games. There is always room for improvement, but I think we need to not dwell on our mistakes. We should have a lot more confidence in ourselves.”
Cram-Torres said that Hawkins’ role with the Lady Jets will change heading into next season as she moves from and underclassmen to one of the team leaders.
“Aliyah came in really solid skill-wise,” Cram-Torres said. “She had to learn how to play the high school game, but she is a great ball-handler and that’s a commodity. Her speed and her pace separates her from a lot of players. Her passing ability is fantastic, and she’s improved her shooting.
“The big thing for us will be her leadership, to help the younger players. Hopefully, she’s paid attention. I think she’s more than ready to do that because she’s had good leaders ahead of her showing the way.”
The future looks bright for Aliyah and the Lady Jets as everyone continues to grow and develop. She said she would like to play basketball in college, that it has been a dream of hers for a long time.
“She will play at the next level,” Cram-Torres said. “Players don’t understand the number of options out there for players. There are a lot of colleges out there looking for players.”
After every game, Aliyah makes a point of seeking out one of her fans for a little inspiration.
“I had a little girl come up to me one time and she told me I was her favorite player. I think her name was Tatum,” Aliyah said. “Ever since then I have been motivated to play well for her and all the other little girls. She gives me a hug after every game.”
