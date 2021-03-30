Cumberland County's Ace Hawkins showed out on the mound Monday afternoon, as he recorded 13 strikeouts in a 5-0 shutout over District 7AA opponent Bledsoe County.
"It's always good to get off on the right foot in district play," said CCHS head coach Dave Prichard. "We got the matchup we wanted; to throw Ace against their No. 1. I knew it was going to be tough for a while. We had to break the ice, but once we did it gave our guys confidence."
"My fastball outside was looking good," said Hawkins. "My curveball was dropping how it should. It was a good day."
Hawkins was praiseworthy of his teammates following the impressive performance.
"It's huge," he said. "If you don't have a defense behind you, you're not going to have good game no matter what."
Hawkins gave up only one hit and zero walks on top of his 13 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
"That was the expectation," Prichard said on Hawkins' performance.
At the plate, the Jets totaled six hits. CCHS got on the board in the bottom of the third inning via a Jeremy Forte single to center, scoring Steven Hodge and Reyce Nations to make the score 2-0.
The Jets added two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Nations drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jacob Hodge before a Bryson Neely grounder scored Brandon McCaleb, putting the Jets up 4-0.
Cumberland County's final run came on a Jacob Hodge single to score Kyle Shipe, making the final score 5-0.
The Jets improve to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in district play with Monday's win. CCHS will look to sweep Bledsoe County on Tuesday in Pikeville.
